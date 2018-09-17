State formally seeks to declare rail line abandoned

× Expand Photo provided/DEC An application filed with the federal Surface Transportation Board by the state Department of Environmental Conservation and state Attorney General’s office last week said there is “no present or prospective need for freight services” on the railway between North Creek and Tahawus.

NORTH CREEK | The state Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) and state Attorney General’s Office have formally asked federal authorities to declare the railway between North Creek and Tahawus abandoned.

The appeal filed with the federal Surface Transportation Board last week said there is “no present or prospective need for freight services” on the line.

A successful ruling by the federal agency would return the railway to state control.

The application states “public convenience and necessity require abandonment” because the controversial plan by owners Saratoga and North Creek Railway (SNCR) to store rail cars on the tracks “blighted” the state-owned Forest Preserve and is “incompatible” with the state’s land-use goals.

Approximately half the line’s 30 miles of trackage lies on publicly-owned land.

A state takeover wouldn’t necessarily shut down the rail line, but it would bar SNCR or future operators from using the line as a repository for thousands of railcars which the DEC referred to as “a 30-mile rusting steel wall through the heart of the Adirondack Park.”

WHAT’S AT STAKE

Stakeholders are mixed on the future of the line.

Paul Mitchell, the new owner of the former NL Industries site in Newcomb, wants to resurrect rail transport in order to move waste rock from the site and repurpose it as a construction aggregate.

Mitchell has acknowledged the aggregate is not yet profitable to ship by rail, and instead uses trucks.

But the businessman has expressed optimism that the dynamic may change in the future, citing changing markets and shifting rail industry trends.

Barton International, the only other potential shipper, has also shown little interest in shipping freight by rail, according to the application, owing to a circuitous route that takes 31 days to ship a single boxcar from New York to Louisiana.

Other stakeholders— including the environmental group Protect the Adirondacks — have called for the line to be ripped up and converted to public multi-purpose recreational trail.

PUBLIC ACCESS

SNCR lobbied the federal government to grant the railway Common Carrier status in 2012. But since then, the railway has “otherwise moved no freight to or from the Tahawus Mine for a paying customer,” according to the 202-page application.

The company ultimately removed the cars from the line, also known as the Sanford Lake Branch, following widespread public opposition, and is in the process of vacating the region.

A formal abandonment designation would allow the state and municipalities to investigate future uses for the tracks, “including as a means to provide public access to the Forest Preserve.”

“For some time, New York has been working to meet conservation goals and enhance recreational opportunities in the Adirondack Park both by adding new tracts of land to the Forest Preserve and by providing economic development assistance to communities and businesses in the Park,” the application reads.

As such, the tracks could represent an “unparalleled opportunity to provide public access to some of the Adirondack Park’s most beautiful wild spaces, including the spectacular High Peaks Wilderness Area.”

Economic development opportunities will ideally come on the tailwinds of public access, said the agency, including North Creek and North River.

COUNTY NEGOTIATING

Just one formal opposition filed by local officials would be enough to derail the abandonment plan.

The Essex County Board of Supervisors tabled a resolution opposing the effort earlier this month, citing ongoing talks with the DEC.

The Town of Newcomb, too, has delayed formally filing their resolution against the effort.

“We’re negotiating with the DEC on that matter right now,” said Newcomb Supervisor Robin DeLoria last Thursday.

OmniTRAX, a Colorado-based railway, has met with Warren County lawmakers to discuss purchasing the line, as well as a second county-owned tract running from North Creek to Saratoga.

The application did not indicate when a decision would be made.

“DEC continues to communicate with all the counties involved as this process is ongoing,” said an agency spokesman. “As relayed to the counties, DEC’s actions are intended to remove Saratoga North Creek Railway from the Tahawus line and ensure that long term rail storage will not happen in the future.”

VACATING SITE

SNCR defaulted on their operating contract this year and claimed bankruptcy.

The Internal Revenue Service filed a $1.3 million federal tax lien against the company in April for failure to pay federal income taxes from 2013 to 2015.

SNCR also owes back property taxes in Essex and Warren counties totaling over $100,000, according to the application.

Several Warren County lawmakers last month suggested seizing the railway’s remaining items at the North Creek Train Station until parent company Iowa Pacific pays the $28,000 it owes the county from ticket sales, plus about $30,000 owed in overdue land taxes for use of the rail bed.

The firm pulled out most of their rail cars and equipment — removing a substantial portion of it long after several county-imposed deadlines had passed — and shut down a tourist train earlier this year.

Warren County facilitated the removal of trash, construction debris and other refuse left behind around the station earlier this month.

One rail car was unable to be moved down the track.