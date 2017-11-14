State-funded broadband efforts make progress

Photo provided/Office of the Governor
Local fiber and broadband providers are making progress on installation projects after receiving grant funds from the state to provide high-speed internet to rural Clinton and Essex counties.
WESTPORT | As the state hurdles towards the finish line for their ambitious project to wire the state with high speed broadband, local providers are making progress in connecting northern New York.
The most recent round of state grants was announced in February, part of a $31.5 million package.
Chazy and Westport Telecom received $2,821,185 in state funds to bolster fiber in their existing service area, including Altona, Chazy, Beekmantown and Champlain in Clinton County and Westport, Essex, Lewis and Elizabethtown in Essex County.
The telecommunications firm plans to run 117 miles of cable, and has competed 45 so far as part of the two-year project.
As many as 530 homes and businesses will receive the updated service.
“The majority of work is in the Westport, Essex and Lewis portions of the franchise,” said Vice President Joe Forcier.
Recently completed areas include the Meadowbrook and Brookfield areas, as well as Stevenson Road, Ledge Hill Road, Twin Valley, Albans Road and Sayre Road.
The technology will provide one fiber line per customer as opposed to one per 32 customers, Forcier said.
“We finally got rid of the Party Line,” he joked, referring to the old social telephone service that saw numerous people connected to the same line.
The company is planning to apply for additional grants so they can cover more of their existing serving area.
Cable Communications of Willsboro received $226,184 in state grant funds for homes in Willsboro and Essex.
The firm recently obtained pole licenses from NYSEG and Verizon.
“We’ve received them, and are planning on starting construction the first part of the year,” said Cable Communications Owner Herb Longware. “The broadband money is for new service — greenfield areas, which are areas that haven’t been served yet.”
Scheduled fiber-to-home expansions include neighborhoods off Middle Road and along Lake Shore Road in Essex, as well as School Street and Block House Road.
“We’re really pleased this broadband program is available,” he said. “It’s going to directly improve access for people in the North Country.”
Twenty-five providers received funding in February to benefit 12,300 homes and businesses in the North Country.
Detailed progress reports on other areas remained scant.
Frontier Communications received funds to wire portions of Clinton County (Ausable, Black Brook) and Essex County, including Newcomb, Jay, Wilmington and Chesterfield.
“At this time, we are currently in the engineering phase of the Broadband Program Office Phase II projects, which includes projects within Clinton County,” said Andy Malinoski, a Frontier spokesman, in an email. “We are on track to fulfill our commitment to the BPO, which is completion of the entire phase II initiative by December 2018.”
Slic Network Solutions, too, is making progress in Schroon, where work had been delayed for years.
“We are adding new customers there every day,” said Slic Vice President of Technical Operations Kevin Lynch in an email.
The Nicholville-based provider has been concentrating on the Paradox Lake area as well as Route 9N into North Hudson.
“In the coming weeks, we will be expanding our installation west of Route 87 in the Hoffman Road and surrounding areas,” Lynch said.
“We’ve heard from many of our customers who are overjoyed at the ‘blazing fast’ internet they can now experience. One customer has actually told us this is life-changing as they are now able to live full-time in Schroon Lake and work remotely, a longtime dream they’ve had,” Lynch said.
Slic also received $771,994 to provide broadband service to Keene, funds that would affect 466 homes.
An official with the state Broadband Program Office (BPO) told The Sun in August the agency is “continuing to analyze the data to finalize the award.”
Lynch said last week the status remained unchanged.
The state has pledged up to $500 million statewide, which will be leveraged with private investment through three rounds of grant funding.
The state has already allocated $266 million, and the North Country has seen $40 million in direct state investment.
The final round of awards have not yet been announced.
“Phase 3 will be announced in the coming months, as the proposals are currently being evaluated,” said the BPO official.
The plan joins a number of pieces of federal legislation designed to boost rural broadband access, including bills co-sponsored by Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro) and U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, a Democrat from New York.
“Though our program is yielding great results for the state, we also support initiatives to further bolster and grow broadband connectivity in rural areas,” said the BPO spokesperson.