State-funded broadband efforts make progress

Local fiber and broadband providers are making progress on installation projects after receiving grant funds from the state to provide high-speed internet to rural Clinton and Essex counties.

WESTPORT | As the state hurdles towards the finish line for their ambitious project to wire the state with high speed broadband, local providers are making progress in connecting northern New York.

The most recent round of state grants was announced in February, part of a $31.5 million package.

Chazy and Westport Telecom received $2,821,185 in state funds to bolster fiber in their existing service area, including Altona, Chazy, Beekmantown and Champlain in Clinton County and Westport, Essex, Lewis and Elizabethtown in Essex County.

The telecommunications firm plans to run 117 miles of cable, and has competed 45 so far as part of the two-year project.

As many as 530 homes and businesses will receive the updated service.

“The majority of work is in the Westport, Essex and Lewis portions of the franchise,” said Vice President Joe Forcier.

Recently completed areas include the Meadowbrook and Brookfield areas, as well as Stevenson Road, Ledge Hill Road, Twin Valley, Albans Road and Sayre Road.

The technology will provide one fiber line per customer as opposed to one per 32 customers, Forcier said.

“We finally got rid of the Party Line,” he joked, referring to the old social telephone service that saw numerous people connected to the same line.

The company is planning to apply for additional grants so they can cover more of their existing serving area.

Cable Communications of Willsboro received $226,184 in state grant funds for homes in Willsboro and Essex.

The firm recently obtained pole licenses from NYSEG and Verizon.

“We’ve received them, and are planning on starting construction the first part of the year,” said Cable Communications Owner Herb Longware. “The broadband money is for new service — greenfield areas, which are areas that haven’t been served yet.”

Scheduled fiber-to-home expansions include neighborhoods off Middle Road and along Lake Shore Road in Essex, as well as School Street and Block House Road.

“We’re really pleased this broadband program is available,” he said. “It’s going to directly improve access for people in the North Country.”

Twenty-five providers received funding in February to benefit 12,300 homes and businesses in the North Country.