State funding to benefit Port Henry, Schroon Lake libraries

× Expand Stock photo Seven local libraries will receive funding through the state for ongoing construction projects.

PORT HENRY | Seven libraries around the region will receive money from the state for building construction and rehabilitation projects.

The funds, announced by state Sen. Betty Little (R-Queensbury) and state Assemblyman Dan Stec (R-Queensbury) this month, will go toward construction projects at libraries in Willsboro, Schroon Lake, Keene Valley, Port Henry, Keeseville, Glens Falls and Granville.

“One of the things that makes our communities and our nation great is our network of public libraries accessible to all,” Little said in a statement. “Each year, I am pleased to be able to secure funding in the state budget which goes directly to local libraries in the form of small grants to help them improve the services they offer their patrons.

“These additional funds for much larger capital projects will help our libraries make important upgrades to ensure they are safe, accessible and welcoming.”

The Schroon Lake Public Library will receive $112,618 toward the second phase of a three-part construction project, estimated to total over half a million dollars.

The first phase, completed last year, added a 2,500 square-foot addition to the library, according to library director Jane Bouchard.

“Before we were so small, we really didn’t have any room,” she said. “Now we have space.”

The second phase — which the grant, paired with a 25 percent local match, will be used for — includes provisions for a number of projects, including new furniture, paint, new energy-efficient lighting and reconstruction of the work room; a new book drop, new computers, new scanners for the circulation desk and upgraded Wi-Fi capabilities. The library will also install digital signage, interior security cameras and purchase an LED projector for the meeting room, according to Bouchard.

For the third phase, the library is still working on securing $175,000 in funding, but anticipates upgrades will include the installation of an elevator, repaving of the parking lot and exterior security and lighting.

Bouchard said that the library is a community hub, and the upgrades will only work to strengthen that:

“(Ultimately) this place will be more accessible and have so much more space for seating and new technology,” she said.

In Port Henry, the Sherman Free Library is anticipating they’ll receive around $27,000 toward a $36,000 construction plan to rehabilitate the building’s 103-year-old stairs.

“We’re using the grant money to have those steps restored and repaired. It’s a big job,” said library director Michelle Paquette. “Stones need to be taken away, new forms built.”

A handicap-accessible point of entry is included in the plans, she said.

“We have patrons in wheelchairs, we have parents with children in strollers,” Paquette said. “We’re trying to make this building more accessible for everyone.”

The Crandall Public Library in Glens Falls, the Keene Valley Public Library, the Keeseville Free Library, the Pember Library in Granville and the Paine Memorial Free Library in Willsboro also received funding.

“We are so grateful to the state for their support,” said Crandall Public Library director Kathy Naftaly.

The New York State Library and New York State Education Department have approved 230 construction projects for public libraries and public library systems around the state, according to a news release from Little’s office.

The projects are supported by $24 million in statewide capital fund appropriations secured in the 2017 state budget.