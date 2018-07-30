State gives Charter marching orders

ELIZABETHTOWN | The state Public Service Commission has booted Charter from the state two years after the state agency approved their merger with Time Warner.

The commission said Charter has failed to meet the terms and conditions set by the $55 billion merger deal — including agreement to provide broadband service to 145,000 rural locations in the state within four years — and has rescinded its approval.

The PSC has given the provider, which does business as Spectrum in New York, 60 days to write a transition plan for a successor to take over broadband and cable services.

“Charter’s non-compliance and brazenly disrespectful behavior toward New York state and its customers necessitates the actions taken today seeking court-ordered penalties for its failures, and revoking the Charter merger approval,” said PSC Chairman John Rhodes in a statement. “Charter’s repeated failures to serve New Yorkers and honor its commitments are well documented and are only getting worse.”

Charter spokesman Andrew Russell said the decision was politicized.

“In the weeks leading up to an election, rhetoric often becomes politically charged,” Russell said in a statement.

Charter contends they had met the guidelines.

“The fact is that Spectrum has extended the reach of our advanced broadband network to more than 86,000 New York homes and businesses since our merger agreement with the PSC,” Russell said. “Our 11,000 diverse and locally based workers, who serve millions of customers in the state every day, remain focused on delivering faster and better broadband to more New Yorkers, as we promised.”

But the two parties disagree on which locations should count as unserved:

The PSC believes 18,000 of those locations are New York City-area locations that shouldn’t have been included.

Addresses in Buffalo, Rochester, Syracuse, Schenectady, Albany and Mt. Vernon were also flagged.

Russell declined to discuss the provider’s next steps.

The PSC fined Spectrum $2 million in June for failing the latest state-mandated deadline to wire 58,417 new addresses by more than 40 percent.

The commission tacked on a $1 million fine, bringing the total amount to $3 million, and directed its counsel to bring an enforcement action in State Supreme Court to seek additional penalties for Charter’s “past failures and on-going non-compliance.”

PSC ordered the transition should be orderly and must ensure no interruption in service to customers.

Failure will do so will result in “injunctive relief in (state) Supreme Court in order to protect New York consumers.”

Charter has previously attributed construction delays to utility pole owners, which must make room on their poles to accommodate new equipment.

The commission dismissed those claims and said the their general counsel has referred a false advertising claim to the state Attorney General’s office for enforcement.

Charter currently has approximately 2.5 million subscribers across New York state in more than 1,150 communities.

LOCAL REACTIONS

The Essex County Board of Supervisors passed a symbolic resolution in support of booting Charter on Monday.

“They haven’t met any of the milestones,” said Moriah Supervisor Tom Scozzafava. “They had set milestones to increase service to rural areas in Moriah,” he said, pointing specifically to hamlet sections like Cheever and residential areas along Routes 9N/22.

“Yet they have had constant cost increases to customers with no increase in service.”

Since 2014, the former Time-Warner contract with Moriah has sat idle and unsigned, Scozzafava said.

“Their representation to the consumer is horrible,” he said. “And they are a monopoly.”

Westport Supervisor Michael “Ike” Tyler seconded the resolution, which passed unanimously by voice vote.

Tyler told The Sun Westport still has no contract in place for cable service.

Their contract with the former Charter side of the new company ended last November, Tyler said, and the town offices have had no service.

“They don’t care,” Tyler said of Spectrum’s lack of response to their repeated requests to provide cable.

Board of Supervisors Chairman Randy Preston, from Wilmington, said Spectrum has not provided services the way they should to rural parts of Essex County.

“Things are not happening the way they should, the way we were told they would,” Preston said.

BROADBAND PROGRAM

The decision to evict Charter comes when the state has committed $500 million to its universal broadband initiative to provide service to every home and business in the state.

As part of the plan, Charter had been tapped to provide broadband coverage to a specified number of homes across the Adirondacks.

But Charter and the state Broadband Program Office has not made those locations public, citing their proprietary nature.

“Make no mistake,” said Gov. Andrew Cuomo in June, “Charter has not only violated its franchise agreement, it is deceiving the public.”

— Kim Dedam contributed reporting