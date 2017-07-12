State gives local efforts to combat aquatic invasives big boost

× Expand Photo provided/Upper Saranac Foundation The Upper Saranac Foundation has received a $100,000 grant from the state Environmental Protection Fund to expand their anti-invasive species efforts to Fish Creek Pond.

SARANAC LAKE — A group of stakeholders raised $1.5 million in 2004 for a project to harvest invasive species on Upper Saranac Lake.

The Upper Saranac Foundation ultimately removed 18 tons of milfoil, a fast-growing plant, from the water.

A decade later, the group found just 307 pounds on the 5,000-acre lake.

“We’ve been very successful in doing that,” said Guy Middleton, the program’s lake manager.

Now the group hopes a $100,000 state grant will help expand those efforts.

The Upper Saranac Foundation will use the funds, part of nearly $1.7 million awarded last week from the state Environmental Protection Fund to fund rapid response efforts, to permanently provide an intercept at Fish Creek Pond.

Fish Creek and Square Pond are located at the headwaters of the Saranac River watershed.

Hosting 120,000 visitors annually, the state campgrounds at Fish Creek is the busiest in the state and is a significant source for spreading aquatic invasives throughout the region because all campsites have direct water access.

The grant will allow the nonprofit to expand a four-week pilot program.

“We’re looking to produce same results that we have in Saranac Lake into Fish Creek Pond Campground,” said Middleton.

Removal can be prohibitively expensive. The USF pegged the cost to harvest the plant over three years at $128,000.

The nonprofit intends to incorporate management of Fish Creek Campground into their annual budget after three years.

Their efforts haven’t only curbed milfoil.

Working with the Adirondack Watershed Institute at Paul Smith’s College, trained stewards at the decontamination station at Upper Saranac have made a number of saves — including detecting zebra mussels on two occasions and a potential spiny water flea intercept, both of which have the potential to cause significant damage to both the ecology and economy of the Adirondack Park.

‘COMPLICATED AND EXPENSIVE’

The grant, announced last week, comes as part of the state’s Invasive Species Rapid Response and Control Grant Program.

Non-native plants and animals like milfoil, zebra mussel and the spiny water flea are being discovered here in increasing numbers.

For instance, the spiny water flea — which was discovered in Indian Lake last year for the first time — can stick to fishing lines and discourage anglers, who may choose to fish elsewhere.