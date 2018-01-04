State grant awards to aid Lake George wastewater efforts

× Expand Photo provided/Office of the Governor More than $755 million in economic and community development funding has been awarded through the Regional Economic Development Council initiative on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017.

LAKE GEORGE | Efforts to preserve, promote and protect Lake George are the focus of 10 of the state’s Regional Economic Development Awards announced Dec. 13 by Gov. Cuomo.

The awards related to Lake George, pledged to various local municipalities and environmental entities, totals $3.18 million.

At the top of the list is $2.5 million towards a major upgrade to the Lake George Village sewer treatment plant.

The village received an earlier pledge of $4.27 million towards a virtually new wastewater treatment plant, which was expected to cost $17 million.

But a recent review of the plans indicated the new facility might cost as much as $20 million, and Lake George Mayor Robert Blais has said for months that the local residents would only be able to shoulder up to $7 million of the facility’s cost.

Blais was on vacation this week and unavailable for comment, but other Lake George officials said the grant would move the project a step closer to realization.

Also awarded was $200,000 towards a regional road de-icing program, spearheaded by the village, to substitute environmentally friendly substances and equipping snow plows with high-tech de-icing equipment.

Warren County was awarded $600,000 to boost its ongoing efforts to curb milfoil from Lake George through harvesting and other methods, as well as pay to staff boat inspection stations to inspect watercraft for various invasive species.

TOWN OF LAKE GEORGE RECEIVES GRANTS

The town of Lake George received four grants for the full amount requested.

The largest one is for $125,000 to bankroll 10 roadside and stream-bank stabilization projects on Lakeview Circle Drive and adjacent roads off Route 9N across the highway from the Tahoe Resort on Lake George. The goal is to reduce soil erosion and prevent nitrogen, phosphorus and solids from washing into Lake George.

The second-largest grant was for $120,000 to help pay for the estimated $300,000 cost of the slip-lining of sewer mains and manholes on Beach Road, Westbrook Road, and perhaps a section of Sewell St. in the village. The work is to curb effluent from both infiltrating and emanating from the sewer mains.