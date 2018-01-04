State grant awards to aid Lake George wastewater efforts

Photo provided/Office of the Governor
More than $755 million in economic and community development funding has been awarded through the Regional Economic Development Council initiative on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017.
LAKE GEORGE | Efforts to preserve, promote and protect Lake George are the focus of 10 of the state’s Regional Economic Development Awards announced Dec. 13 by Gov. Cuomo.
The awards related to Lake George, pledged to various local municipalities and environmental entities, totals $3.18 million.
At the top of the list is $2.5 million towards a major upgrade to the Lake George Village sewer treatment plant.
The village received an earlier pledge of $4.27 million towards a virtually new wastewater treatment plant, which was expected to cost $17 million.
But a recent review of the plans indicated the new facility might cost as much as $20 million, and Lake George Mayor Robert Blais has said for months that the local residents would only be able to shoulder up to $7 million of the facility’s cost.
Blais was on vacation this week and unavailable for comment, but other Lake George officials said the grant would move the project a step closer to realization.
Also awarded was $200,000 towards a regional road de-icing program, spearheaded by the village, to substitute environmentally friendly substances and equipping snow plows with high-tech de-icing equipment.
Warren County was awarded $600,000 to boost its ongoing efforts to curb milfoil from Lake George through harvesting and other methods, as well as pay to staff boat inspection stations to inspect watercraft for various invasive species.
TOWN OF LAKE GEORGE RECEIVES GRANTS
The town of Lake George received four grants for the full amount requested.
The largest one is for $125,000 to bankroll 10 roadside and stream-bank stabilization projects on Lakeview Circle Drive and adjacent roads off Route 9N across the highway from the Tahoe Resort on Lake George. The goal is to reduce soil erosion and prevent nitrogen, phosphorus and solids from washing into Lake George.
The second-largest grant was for $120,000 to help pay for the estimated $300,000 cost of the slip-lining of sewer mains and manholes on Beach Road, Westbrook Road, and perhaps a section of Sewell St. in the village. The work is to curb effluent from both infiltrating and emanating from the sewer mains.
An additional $100,000 is to pay to complete an engineering report on the town’s Caldwell Sewer District to identify the above problems, as well as determine the condition and fate of several aging pumps.
This latter project was mandated by the state Department of Environmental Conservation, following the discovery of sewer leaks, which resulted in legal action. The study is expected to cost $125,000.
Also, $25,000 was awarded to fund a study of a proposed consolidation of town and village public works departments and forming a “motor pool” — a staffed garage that would service vehicles of both municipalities as well as the Lake George Central School District.
“We’re really happy about the awards,” Lake George Town Planning Director Dan Barusch said, noting that he had submitted requests for six grants, but won four — the second-highest number of grant awards to a single community in the Capital Region.
“This was huge,” he added. A grant application for $250,000 to create the proposed six-acre “Yonder Hill” park next to the town hall was not funded. The other application not awarded was $160,000 or so to address stormwater pollution issues in the area of Beatty and Cedar roads in Snug Harbor east of Million Dollar Beach.
“We’re absolutely excited about these grant awards,” town Supervisor Dennis Dickinson said, praising Barusch for his expertise in grant-writing. “These awards help so much in relieving pressure on the taxpayers.”
In addition, $114,398 was pledged in this round of grant awards to the Warren County Soil and Water Conservation District to install stormwater control projects in both Lake George and Queensbury designed to curb pollution of groundwater and area waterways.
Also, a grant of $40,000 was pledged to the Lake George Land Conservancy to reconstruct and re-route the Pilot Knob Trail to decrease erosion, and make the venue more enjoyable for hikers.
Lake George Association Executive Director Walt Lender said this week he was happy about the number and amount of grant awards targeting the protection of Lake George’s water quality.
“We’re very pleased these important projects were funded, and we are looking forward to getting started on them as soon as we can,” he said, noting that his organization is involved in both contributing to the projects and implementing them. “All in all, the Lake George region did very well in this funding round.”