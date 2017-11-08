State grant to aid with Peru sewer project

× Expand File photo The Town of Peru recently received a $1 million grant toward upcoming sewer system upgrades from the state Intermunicipal Water Infrastructure Grant Program.

PERU | The Town of Peru has been awarded a $1 million state intermunicipal water infrastructure grant (IWIG).

Planning for a $4 million sewer system overhaul in Peru has been in the works for two to three years, according to Town Supervisor Peter Glushko, and it’ll be another two to three years until the project gets started as the town seeks additional funding.

The town’s current sewer system has a number of issues, Glushko said.

The lift system that moves sewage from one side of the town to another is in danger of failing, and much of the current infrastructure — made of galvanized steel — was put in back in the 1930s.

If the lift station fails, half of the town’s population could be affected, Glushko said.

“The sewers would stop pumping. It’s not inexpensive and it’s not pretty.”

But this recent state grant will only cover a quarter of the project costs.

According to Glushko, the Town of Peru doesn’t want to shoulder its residents, only 650 of whom are using the town’s sewer system, with the rest of the bill.

The ideal solution is to increase the town’s tax base, he said, but the system is almost at capacity.

In the coming years, the town will continue to seek additional grant money to lessen the burden on taxpayers, Glushko said.

The Town of Peru completed a $3 million water infrastructure project a few years ago.

Peru is one of 21 towns throughout the state to receive over $30 million in funding through the IWIG program, according to a news release from Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office.