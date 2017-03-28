Cuomo, green groups lash Trump order to undo climate policies

× Expand Screenshot via whitehouse.gov President Trump signed an executive order on Tuesday rolling back environmental regulations, including the Clean Power Plan.

ELIZABETHTOWN — President Trump signed an executive order on Tuesday to roll back Obama-era environmental regulations.

The order gives the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency the authority to repeal and replace the Clean Power Plan, the set of rules that established goals for reducing carbon dioxide emissions from fossil-fueled electricity plants through a national trading system.

“This would allow the EPA to focus on their primary mission of protecting our air and protecting our water,” Trump said in a televised news conference, promising a new “energy revolution” as he signed the order surrounded by coal miners.

The region’s leading green group didn’t mince words over what the rollback might mean for the Adirondack Park.

“Say goodbye to the Adirondack brook trout if the Trump administration repeals the Clean Power Plan,” Adirondack Council Spokesman John Sheehan wrote in a statement released shortly before Trump signed the order on Tuesday.

But the Clean Power Plan had never taken effect, and had been stalled for years following litigation against the EPA filed by over a dozen states who claimed the plan was unconstitutional.

FISH THREATENED

The Adirondack Council said this will “devastate” the Adirondack Park by worsening both climate change and acid rain, threatening the cold-water fisheries where brook trout live.

“That would harm our clean water, forests, wildlife and communities,” said Adirondack Council William Janeway in a statement. “Both the economy and the environment would suffer grave damage.”

Pollution drifting over from midwest power plants is the leading cause of acid rain in the Adirondack Park.

Over the course of the past two decades, brook trout populations have rebounded as a result of ponds and waterways becoming less acidic — including those written off as dead.

Overall, the Clean Power Plan was expected to reduce acid rain another 25 percent in the Northeast by 2030, Janeway said.

“That won’t happen if the Trump plan moves forward,” Janeway said. “And the progress we have made since the plan was announced will disappear.”

GOVERNORS ISSUE STATEMENT

Govs. Andrew Cuomo and Jerry Brown, of California, issued a joint statement reaffirming their commitments to exceeding targets of the now-jeopardized plan, and reducing carbon emissions.

Dismantling the plan, said the pair, is “profoundly misguided and shockingly ignores basic science.”

New York and California account for roughly 10 percent of greenhouse gas emissions in the U.S, according to materials provided by Cuomo’s office.

The release touted their efforts to advance energy efficiency and renewable energy programs alongside their aggressive greenhouse gas emission reduction targets in North America to 40 percent below 1990 levels by 2030, and 80 percent by 2050.

“New York and California will continue to work closely together — and with other states — to help fill the void left by the federal government.”

RETIREMENT FUND THREATENED

State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli called the order an “ill-conceived and dangerous attack on environmental protections.”

“Delaying, weakening or eliminating the Clean Power Plan, easing restrictions on flaring of methane from gas wells and eliminating climate change from the National Environmental Policy Act are acts of willful denial regarding the reality of climate change,” DiNapoli said in a statement.

And while the order doesn’t remove the U.S. from the Paris Agreement — the sweeping international global agreement to combat climate change signed in 2015 — the comptroller said the order will undercut the nation’s ability to live up to its obligations.

DiNapoli said investments in the New York State Common Retirement Fund may also be threatened by these efforts, and the order will make it more difficult for difficult for U.S. companies and workers to "benefit and profit at the forefront of the rapidly developing global low carbon economy."

“I will continue to stand up and be vocal when this administration actively undermines the health and safety of New Yorkers, and threatens the long-term profitability of the companies in which the New York State Common Retirement Fund invests,” DiNapoli said.

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) also blasted the order.

“Trump admin has put American people's health & our planet's future on the back burner, lining the pockets of big oil & special interests,” Schumer wrote on Twitter.

Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos also sounded off:

“Extraordinarily bad decision by #POTUS literally puts future of planet in jeopardy,” Seggos wrote on Twitter. “Terrible.”

STEFANIK SOUNDS OFF

Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro) plans on reviewing the details of the executive order with the Climate Solutions Caucus, according to a spokesman.

"Congresswoman Stefanik is a leader in Congress on the issue of addressing climate change in economically viable ways," said Tom Flanagin. "However, she believes solutions need to be worked through Congress and not done by executive rule."

The lawmaker, said Flanagin, recently led a group of 17 of her House GOP colleagues in introducing a resolution that calls for using "American innovation to improve environmental stewardship."

Stefanik was criticized by green groups for her 2015 vote against carbon limits for power plants.

But the lawmaker attributed that vote to the need for a level international playing field.

“I have concerns with the lack of enforcement with other developing countries around the world,” Stefanik said at a debate last year in Plattsburgh, citing China and India. “We need to ensure that they’re also pursuing environmentally-friendly policies.”

BIG CUTS

The order joins other cuts in environmental safeguards that are expected to come as part of the Trump administration.

Trump’s budget proposal, revealed earlier this month, contains a 31 percent cut in E.P.A. funding, a reduction that will slash 3,200 staffers, bringing the agency to the lowest levels in three decades.

The so-called “skinny budget” also proposes eliminating international climate change programs, climate change research and partnership programs, as well as research funding and monies to clean up Superfund sites.

In all, over 50 EPA programs would be eliminated — including infrastructure assistance to native Alaskan villages and the Mexico border, which the White House said were “lower priority, poorly performing and duplicative.”

Now that the law is nixed, the EPA and White House must come up with another, the New York Times reported.