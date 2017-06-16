State, hiking groups brace for busy season

× The state Department of Environmental Conservation and preservation groups are expecting another high traffic summer hiking season in the High Peaks. Photo by Kim Dedam

ELIZABETHTOWN — State conservation officers and preservation groups are expecting another high traffic summer hiking season.

Already, parking lots are filling up on weekends, pressing hikers to line state roadways with vehicles, adding foot traffic to narrow shoulders.

The increased pressure on use of Adirondack Park trails compounds efforts to maintain forest passages, many of which are currently muddy and wet.

Rainy and cold spring weather means slick and mucky spots on many trails.

The state Department of Environmental Conservation has asked hikers to stay off summits above 2,500 feet.

Adirondack Mountain Club (ADK) Executive Director Neil Woodworth said they expect this summer to see high traffic.

“Every indication we have is that it is going to be another busy summer.”

But fragile, high elevation alpine vegetation is prone to severe damage by foot traffic in springtime.

“At this time of year, people should really stay off the trails,” Woodworth said in an interview with the Sun last week.

“It’s so wet, it really beats up the trails and with people trying to keep their feet dry — they walk off the trails to get around the mud, creating a situation where forest vegetation is damaged.”

In addition, Woodworth said, rivers and streams are running high and the water temperatures remain very cold.

It can take a few weeks of dry, warmer weather for conditions to improve.

MOUNTAIN PRESSURE

Numbers of hikers seeking trails in the Adirondacks jumped by the thousands last year alone, says Pete Slocum, director of the Friends of Hurricane Fire Tower, an organization that trains summit stewards on Hurricane Mountain to help guide and educate hikers.

On the Sunday of Memorial Day weekend, the Hurricane steward counted 135 people reached the tower.

“That is a lot for this early in the year.”

Citing numbers from a recent ADK training session, Slocum said in 2015, summit stewards counted about 31,000 people on High Peaks mountain tops.

In 2016, the number was 36,355.

Woodworth said the numbers in through-traffic were really much higher, and they estimate up to 70,000 people crossed the ADK Loj property at Heart Lake last year.

“Some were on Mt. Jo, some went through and not everybody made it to the summits, but we had that many people going through the property.”

ADK owns and manages the Loj and the trailheads scattered around Heart Lake.

Benning DeLaMater, a DEC spokesperson, said the state agency is working with the hiking community, local governments, environmental groups, tourism offices and others with a vested interest in the High Peaks to find solutions to overuse issues.

Last year, DEC staged forest rangers at the Loj parking area to turn away hikers once the lot and sections of South Meadow Road were filled. DeLaMater said they are looking to do the same this year, providing hikers turned away with nearby options.

Woodworth said about 300 carloads of people is all that access points from the Loj can take on any given day.

“That is 175 cars in our (ADK) lot with the others parked along South Meadow.”

High Peaks crowding is in addition to pressure on Route 73 in Keene where parking has filled roadsides from Round Pond to one mile past Chapel Pond, often parked on both sides of the mountain road, Woodworth said of trails leading to Giant and Dix Mountain regions.

DEC, ADK and the state Department of Transportation are discussing strategic placement of guardrails on this stretch, he said, in order to control hiking access to available parking areas.

Slocum said Hurricane Friends are working with Keene Town Supervisor Joe Pete Wilson, Jr. to hire a full-time, paid summit steward for Hurricane.

Part of the job there is education: teaching Leave No Trace hiking practices and raising awareness about mountain ecosystems.

“Part of what makes this all the more difficult is that many people aren’t trained in Leave No Trace principles,” Woodworth said.

“We know from our outdoor educators and summer stewards that a lot of people don’t have the knowledge they should have on the trails.”

Inexperience means people are defecating on or near trails and leaving trash after taking a rest, which ruins trails for everyone and endangers the forest ecosystem.

“It is important to educate users before they get to the trails,” DeLaMater said.

“DEC and its partners have developed messaging distributed through websites, social media, print, and video to educate users on proper behavior to reduce impacts on the natural resources.”

The end run, really, is to disburse trail use.

“There are 2,500 miles of trails in the Adirondacks,” Woodworth said.

“And some of them go into beautiful lakes and swimming holes.”

The Northville-Placid Trail is the longest route stretching North-South through the park.

“One way is encouraging local hotels to hand out a list of alternative hikes outside the most popular of the highest 46 peaks,” DeLaMater said.

FIND NEW TRAILS

Fire towers, fishing spots, mountain bike trails and community hikes provide unique options for day use.

Trails to fire towers at Hurricane Mountain and Poke-O-Moonshine remain clear and passable right now, although Slocum said the trail up Hurricane from Crow Clearing in Keene is pretty muddy.

Hamilton County has launched an five-tower challenge with eight different trails.

Saranac Lake has a very popular 6er hiking program.

ADK’s Glens Falls-Saratoga Chapter has a 25-tower challenge to fire watch towers throughout the Adirondacks.

And ADK has published a Western Adirondack Trail Guide, outlining trails through the “wildest part of the Adirondacks.”

Visit adk.org for more info.

Hamilton County Fire Tower Challenge: adirondackexperience.com/recreation/hiking/fire-tower-hikes-challenge

Other avenues for Adirondack adventure to explore:

http://www.dec.ny.gov/outdoor/7865.html

iloveny.com/places-to-go/adirondacks/spotlight-adirondacks/#.V18ro5MrJTZ

saranaclake6er.com

champlainareatrails.com

ADKALERT.COM

The state Department of Environmental Conservation and the Adirondack Mountain Club work together with area clubs and groups to maintain adkalert.com, a webpage that provides the latest information, warnings and updates on Adirondack trail conditions.

The warning at the start of June says: “Trails are very wet and muddy, with a few spots of remaining ice and snow in sheltered areas above about 4,000 feet, which in some places makes travel more difficult. Water levels are high and some water crossings will be difficult, if not impassable.”

DEC is encouraging people to avoid areas in the High Peaks Wilderness Area, specifically all trails above 2,500 feet, including: Algonquin, Colden, Feldspar, Gothics, Indian Pass, Lake Arnold Cross-Over, Marcy, Marcy Dam — Avalanche —Lake Colden, which is extremely wet, Phelps Trail above John Brook Lodge, Range Trail, Skylight, Wright and all ‘trail-less’ peaks; in the Dix Mountain Wilderness Area – all trails above Elk Lake and Round Pond; and in the Giant Mountain Wilderness Area – all trails above Giant’s Washbowl, ‘the Cobbles,’ and Owls Head.”