State Homeland Security hosts preparedness training

× U.S. Army SSG Paul Croteau lead a Family Disaster Preparedness training session held last week at the Elizabethtown-Lewis Central School. Photo by Kim Dedam

ELIZABETHTOWN — There are many elements of disaster preparedness that most people wouldn’t think about every day.

“That is why we hold these training sessions,” explained Lewis Supervisor Jim Monty who organized a public preparedness workshop here last week.”

The session at Elizabethtown-Lewis Central School drew a light crowd. It was a summery, hot evening, one of the first warm nights this spring.

U.S. Army Staff Sergeant Paul Croteau and Specialist David Lima came with emergency response resource books and worksheets for everyone. The materials were developed by New York’s Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Services working in conjuction with the U.S. military.

Predicaments that arise from disaster are unexpected, the soldiers said, whether disaster is manmade, weather-related or wrought by cyber attacks on infrastructure.

Essex County Emergency Services Director Don Jaquish and Emergency Medical Services Coordinator Patty Bashaw both attended the session.

The county’s emergency plan puts flooding as the top disaster threat in this region, Jaquish said.

“Second are storms, particularly wind storms. But flooding kills more people nationwide than any other disaster event.”

Emergency Services has a Comprehensive Emergency Plan, or CEMP, he said, that interfaces with similar plans in every town and village.

Planning at home ensures an added layer of preparedness, he said.

“It trains citizens for how to respond if disaster strikes. And really, every disaster begins and ends locally. Preparedness creates a mind set.”

Weather events here recall responses during Tropical Storm Irene, the spring flooding a few months beforehand and the Ice Storm of 1998.

Some elements of the hour-long disaster training workshop brought to light some points people might not think about beyond food storage, the need for back-up sources of water and power, and emergency communication radios.

For example, the soldiers said, a family emergency plan might best include two places to meet in the event of disaster: one outside the house and one outside the neighborhood or town if evacuation is ordered.

“You also need a place to meet outside your neighborhood in case you can’t return home,” the training suggests, “a real possibility during the day when most adults are at work and children are at school.”

“Disaster plans include what your family should do if authorities ask you to evacuate,” Croteau said, providing a checklist of what to put in a “go bag,” including medical records, passports, banking information and identification papers such as Social Security cards and birth certificates.

“And plan how to take care of your pets,” Croteau said, advising that a good disaster plan involves food and water for pets, too, along with a leash or crate and veterinary records.

Checking for safety hazards at home both before and after an event are equally important, Lima said.

And that involves knowing how to turn off utilities, like electric service and gas before hand, then knowing who to call to make sure they are in good working order afterward.

Segments of the training touched on how to shelter in place; security for small business operations; cyber-security; and how to recognize and prevent terrorism threats.

New York’s anti-terror program, called Safeguard, has produced a “See Something, Send Something” app for phones and mobile devices, Croteau said.

The app directs information to authorities and “allows anyone to capture suspicious activity such as a photo or written note, and send the information to the state Intelligence Center,” where it is reviewed and if relevant, sent to law enforcement.

The application is free for iPhone and Android phones at: NY.gov/SeeSendNY.

New York also has a free, online Alert System that can feed emergency information to a phone or email address with a free application for iPhone and Android devices. The app is available at: nyalert.gov

Supervisor Monty said they hope to host another Preparedness Training session here in the fall.