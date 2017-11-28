State tax credits to aid B3CG in job creation

× Expand Screenshot via YouTube. B3CG Interconnect’s new assembly plant in the Town of Plattsburgh is expected to create 84 jobs.

PLATTSBURGH | The relocation of a cable harness manufacturer to a larger facility in Plattsburgh is expected to create 84 jobs.

The Quebec-based B3CG Interconnect’s new plant on Northern Avenue will double their production capacity, according to the governor’s office, who formally announced the grand opening on Tuesday.

B3CG invested $1.13 million to build and outfit the 28,000 square-foot location, with an option for an additional 7,000 square feet.

Empire State Development will provide up to $400,000 in performance-based Excelsior Jobs Program tax credits to aid with job creation over the next five years.

“The growth of B3CG is great news for Plattsburgh and more proof that New York has the talent and business climate to support the success of 21st century companies,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a statement.

The company also provides subcontracting services for ground transport, medical equipment, industrial systems and power generation industries, as well as “leverage expertise in connectivity and power batteries to develop proprietary technology for smart battery modules for electric vehicles,” according to press materials.

The firm employs 100 at the present location.

B3CG President François Demers said the relocation meshes with the company’s strategic plan to answer increasing demand in the U.S. market.

“We now have the needed capacity to welcome additional new business supported by our excellent workforce,” Demers said in a statement. “We are very excited to open this new facility where we have invested in the long-term development of B3CG, and we thank New York State and Empire State Development for their support.”

North Country Chamber of Commerce President Garry Douglas said the firm is an example of one of the Canadian-based manufacturers economic development officials have prioritized attracting to the North Country as part of an emerging transportation and aerospace cluster.

The state Regional Economic Development Council system has led to a “supportive environment,” he said.

B3CG opened the Plattsburgh facility in 2009.

Local officials hailed the expansion and the state investment they said was critical to retain the firm.

“This project is great for the region, supporting and complementing our transportation cluster,” said Town of Plattsburgh Supervisor Michael Cashman in a statement. “I thank B3CG for staying in Plattsburgh, and thank Gov. Cuomo and Empire State Development for their continued investment in the North Country.”