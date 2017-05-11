State launches ‘equal rights’ destination guide

× Expand Photo provided Local destinations featured in a new I LOVE NY promotional campaign include John Brown’s Farm in Lake Placid and the North Star Underground Railroad at Ausable Chasm. Pictured above: Sierra Club President Aaron Mair lays a wreath at John Brown’s Farm on May 6.

LAKE PLACID — Social justice issues are everywhere.

And now they’ve trickled into the state’s tourism promotional efforts.

To commemorate the 100th anniversary of women’s suffrage in New York, the state last week rolled out a new I LOVE NY campaign designed to promote tourism at historic equal rights attractions across the state.

The glossy guide includes about two dozen destinations highlighting events and sites dedicated to abolition and African-American history, suffrage and women’s rights, and LGBTQ and human rights.

The Empire State was at the forefront of the Underground Railroad, and a national leader in the abolition and anti-slavery movements.

Abolitionists Frederick Douglass and Harriet Tubman resided here, while others — including John Brown — are buried here.

Local destinations John Brown’s Farm in Lake Placid and the North Star Underground Railroad at Ausable Chasm are included in the campaign.

Stakeholders said they were optimistic that the state effort would lead to an uptick in tourism and interest in these issues.

Martha Swan, executive director of John Brown Lives, a grassroots human rights group, said the campaign “offers us important lessons to address what challenges and divides us today.”

Brendan Mills, site manager at John Brown’s Farm, said a state-sponsored television commercial featuring Whoopi Goldberg several years ago led to a 40 percent increase in tourism.

“We’re really very lucky the governor’s office is open to promoting parks and tourism destinations across the North Country,” Mills said. “It has a great impact on our morale.”

John Brown’s Farm officially opened for the season last week.

On the suffragette front, New York State has played a critical role in the fight for women’s equality, from hosting the first-ever Women’s Rights Convention in 1848 to the passage of the Women’s Equality Agenda in 2015.

“As visitors tour the special sites that New York offers, I hope they will be inspired by the legacy of the advocates that came before us and continue the quest to ensure equal treatment for all,” said Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul in a statement.

The Hochul-chaired NYS Women’s Suffrage Commission has a series of statewide events planned this year to commemorate suffrage efforts.

But while the guide contains famed suffrage destinations like the Women’s Rights National Historic Park in Seneca Falls and the Harriet Tubman Home in Auburn, along other hot spots, not included is a piece of history right here in Essex County:

The Inez Milholland Memorial at the Lewis Cemetery in Lewis.

The hilltop gravesite continues to see well-wishers and visitors, and was the site of a rally in January.

A new historical marker and exhibit is slated to be unveiled on May 20 at the Lewis Town Hall.

To download the brochure, visit iloveny.com/equalrights.