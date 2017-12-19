State launches legal action against rail car storage plan

× Expand Photo provided/Brendan Wiltse Photography The state Department of Environmental Conservation sent a cease and desist order to Iowa Pacific Holdings on Tuesday, Dec. 19 demanding the company halt plans to store up to 2,000 rail cars in the Adirondack Park.

ALBANY | The state Department of Environmental Conservation has sent a cease and desist letter to the railway shuttling rail cars up to the Adirondacks for storage.

The letter penned by Deputy DEC Commissioner and General Counsel Thomas Berkman demanded Iowa Pacific Holdings, which owns SNCR, to immediately halt transport of the cars, and remove the existing units stored on the Tahawus Line decision until the STB issues a decision.

The agency also filed a petition with the federal Surface Transportation Board on Tuesday asking the agency to declare the railway abandoned.

As many 75 unused rail cars have been stored on the line owned by Saratoga & North Creek Railway this fall, according to DEC estimates.

Echoing calls issued by green groups this fall, the state is also calling on Berkshire Hathaway, owners of the Union Tank Car Company which owns the cars, to stop the plan.

"The Adirondack Park is home to some of the world's most pristine forest lands, which powers its tourism economy, and we will not stand by and allow it to be used as a commercial dumping ground," Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a statement.

SNCR President Ed Ellis and IPH Counsel David Michaud did not immediately return emails seeking comment.

The storage plan exploded in the public eye this fall when SNCR announced it would store as many as 2,000 cars along their tracks in the central Adirondacks, many of which have been used to transport crude oil and other hazardous materials.

A coalition of local government officials and green groups have criticized the plan as one that creates a “junkyard” in the Adirondack Park, and have expressed concerns over the environmental impacts.

IPH has countered the cars have been cleaned, and that they need to shore up revenue after plans to transport aggregate from a Newcomb mine failed to materialize.

Revenues from passenger services offered by the railway have also proven anemic.

SNCR was authorized by the STB to become a common carrier for freight along this line in 2012.

DEC originally resisted, but dropped their objections after assurances that resuming operations would boost the local economy and boost employment prospects, as well as allow snowmobiling on its right of ways during the winter.