State launches legal action against rail car storage plan

The state Department of Environmental Conservation sent a cease and desist order to Iowa Pacific Holdings on Tuesday, Dec. 19 demanding the company halt plans to store up to 2,000 rail cars in the Adirondack Park.
The letter penned by Deputy DEC Commissioner and General Counsel Thomas Berkman demanded Iowa Pacific Holdings, which owns SNCR, to immediately halt transport of the cars, and remove the existing units stored on the Tahawus Line decision until the STB issues a decision.
The agency also filed a petition with the federal Surface Transportation Board on Tuesday asking the agency to declare the railway abandoned.
As many 75 unused rail cars have been stored on the line owned by Saratoga & North Creek Railway this fall, according to DEC estimates.
Echoing calls issued by green groups this fall, the state is also calling on Berkshire Hathaway, owners of the Union Tank Car Company which owns the cars, to stop the plan.
"The Adirondack Park is home to some of the world's most pristine forest lands, which powers its tourism economy, and we will not stand by and allow it to be used as a commercial dumping ground," Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a statement.
SNCR President Ed Ellis and IPH Counsel David Michaud did not immediately return emails seeking comment.
The storage plan exploded in the public eye this fall when SNCR announced it would store as many as 2,000 cars along their tracks in the central Adirondacks, many of which have been used to transport crude oil and other hazardous materials.
A coalition of local government officials and green groups have criticized the plan as one that creates a “junkyard” in the Adirondack Park, and have expressed concerns over the environmental impacts.
IPH has countered the cars have been cleaned, and that they need to shore up revenue after plans to transport aggregate from a Newcomb mine failed to materialize.
Revenues from passenger services offered by the railway have also proven anemic.
SNCR was authorized by the STB to become a common carrier for freight along this line in 2012.
DEC originally resisted, but dropped their objections after assurances that resuming operations would boost the local economy and boost employment prospects, as well as allow snowmobiling on its right of ways during the winter.
The agency said they also committed that in the event it sought to discontinue service, upon abandonment, SNCR would designate the railroad right of way for use as a trail under the terms and conditions of the National Trails Act.
The effort received backing by U.S. Senators Kirsten Gillibrand and Chuck Schumer at the time, as well as former U.S. Rep. Bill Owens.
“DEC never intended, nor agreed, that Iowa Pacific should turn this corridor in the pristine, forever wild wilderness of the Adirondack Park into a commercial disposal site,” said the DEC in a statement.
The move, announced as part of the governor's emerging State of the State proposals, represents what his office said is the “first step in a series of aggressive actions the state is taking to stop Iowa Pacific Co.'s outrageous plan in its tracks, and preserve New York's constitutionally-protected land.”
New York is prepared to “exhaust all legal options” to end this practice, the governor said.
DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos pushed the STB to act quickly.
"Through Governor Cuomo's leadership, we continue to make significant progress in protecting and managing the Adirondack Park from various environmental threats, and we cannot allow the storage of these railcars to set back our efforts,” he said.
The state has made significant investments in the Adirondack Park during his tenure, pouring millions into tourism promotion, economic development efforts and land acquisitions, including paying $14.5 million for Boreas Ponds last year, a parcel at the center of a hotly contested debate over recreational access, as well as investing $13 million in the Gateway to Adirondacks in North Hudson project.
Both of those projects are located relatively close to the storage site.
Protect the Adirondacks has been leading the charge against the storage plan and closely monitoring developments.
“We congratulate the governor and the DEC on taking this action to defend the Adirondack Park,” said Executive Director Peter Bauer. “And we stand ready to do whatever we can to help the success of the state’s effort with its petitions for the STB.”
The Adirondack Council, who spearheaded the push to have Berkshire Hathaway remove the cars last month, also hailed the actions.
“We are pleased that the governor is taking this action," said John Sheehan, a spokesman. "We believe a complaint to STB is the right action to take. We believe the state is on firm legal ground, and we agree with the strategy to have the railroad declared abandoned.”
Bauer said 25 oil tankers have been parked south of Tahawus along the Opalescent River; 45 cars on Boreas River, and 22 cars outside of North Creek on Route 28.
“We heard a shipment of cars was on its way last week,” Bauer said on Tuesday. “But when I checked last Friday, they hadn’t reached Newcomb.”
Both the Essex County and Warren County Board of Supervisors passed resolutions opposing the storage plans.
But not every lawmaker agreed with the state's strategy.
"Essex County has voted to get the cars out of the Park," said Essex County Board of Supervisors Vice Chairman Shaun Gillilland. "I would hypothesize that it would be cheaper to pay them to leave with a guarantee to not come back than pay legal bills to take it to the (STB)."