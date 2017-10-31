State launches study to ‘stomp out’ cancer

× Expand Photo provided/Office of the Governor Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced an initiative to examine cancer trends in Warren County on Oct. 26, 2017.

GLENS FALLS | Gov. Andrew Cuomo has announced a study to determine why four parts of the state, including Warren County, have higher cancer rates.

As part of the $500,000 study, the state Department of Health will review cancer data, potential demographic and occupational factors, and will consult with the state Department of Environmental Conservation to analyze environmental factors potentially contributing to patterns of cancer incidences.

Joining Warren County in the one-year study are clusters in Staten Island, Long Island and parts of western New York.

Each locality was identified as having the highest cancer rates by the New York State Cancer Registry, which collects reports on cancer diagnoses from health care providers, among other data from those diagnosed with the disease.

Cancer rates in Warren County are about 20 percent higher than the state average.

“What’s going on in Warren County that’s different than what’s going on in Queens and Brooklyn?” Cuomo said. “Let’s get ahead of it and let’s find out how to prevent it. To find out how to prevent it, you have to know what’s causing it.

Each year, nearly 110,000 New Yorkers learn they have cancer, and around 35,000 die from the disease.

Warren County had a cancer incidence rate of 564 per 100,000 people between 2012-14, significantly higher than the statewide average of 482 per 100,000.

According to age-adjusted incidence rates compiled by the state Department of Health, the rates are higher across the board for all cancers, including colorectal and lung for both genders and prostate cancer for men.

The divide lessened for breast and cervical cancer among women, but both are still slightly above the state average.

“Let’s study the health factors, the demographic factors, the environmental factors and find out why there’s that deviation,” said Cuomo, who delivered his comments at Glens Falls Hospital. “If we can find out what’s causing it, we can go further down the road in preventing it.”

As part of the review, the state health department will work to detect patterns related to demographic, socioeconomic, behavioral or occupational factors.

At the same time, the DEC will inventory potential environmental threats.