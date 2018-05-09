State lawmaker, claiming lack of progress and transparency, calls for probe of state broadband program

× Expand Photo provided State Sen. Rob Ortt (R-North Tonawanda) formally called for an investigation into the New NY Broadband Program on Wednesday, claiming the effort has fallen short of its goals. PLATTSBURGH | As the state nears the end of a four-year project to provide universal broadband access to all New York residents by the end of the year, a state senator is calling for a formal probe into how the Broadband Program Office (BPO) allocated $670 million in state and federal funding. State Sen. Rob Ortt (R-North Tonawanda) on Wednesday formally called for the Senate Committee on Investigations and Government Operations to investigate the New NY Broadband Program, claiming the effort has fallen short of its goals. “A large amount of our tax dollars have gone to a program that has not achieved its advertised goals and we must find out why,” Ortt said. More than half of the locations in the third and final round of grant awards announced by Gov. Andrew Cuomo in Plattsburgh in January will be served by satellite. Hughes Network Systems, a Germantown, Maryland-based provider, received $15.4 million in state subsidies from the state Broadband Program Office (BPO) to offer service to nearly 76,000 addresses, including much of Clinton, Essex and Franklin counties. But Ortt believes satellite service doesn’t constitute coverage, and those who will actually receive broadband won’t receive it until 2020. The lawmaker also criticized the governor for taking what he said were premature victory laps across the state. “If you’ve been listening to the governor, you’d believe this program has been a massive success,” Ortt wrote in a letter to Sen. Terrence Murphy, the committee’s chairman. “Perhaps he’s misinformed — or perhaps he’s out of touch with upstate New York — but through conversations with countless constituents, telecommunications experts and local officials, one thing has become clear: this ‘mission accomplished’ attitude couldn’t be more wrong.” BILLION DOLLAR EFFORT Upon the program’s launch in 2015, 30 percent of New Yorkers lacked access to broadband. The state pledged $500 million in subsidies, and dispatched newly elected Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul to Lake Placid to make the announcement as her first official North Country appearance. When paired with $170 millon from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) and investments from telecommunications providers, total spending is expected to top $1 billion.

Work continues around the state and the full $500 million commitment has not yet been disbursed. But all funds have been committed to projects after the final round of grant awards, which amounted to $225.5 million statewide. In addition to the probe request, Ortt has introduced legislation that would require yearly financial reports from the BPO documenting how any new funding is spent. This legislation would be retroactive, requiring a detailed report on what and where the initial $670 million was used. “The program has yet to meet its goal of connecting every New Yorker and it lacks the safeguards of detailed reporting, which would allow us to hold the (BPO) responsible for the initiative’s current status,” said Ortt. “The public has the right to know how and where their hard-earned tax dollars are being spent, and in the interest of accountability and transparency, this legislation would help do that.” The bill has been advanced to the Senate Finance Committee, where Ortt hopes the legislation will be voted on and moved to the floor in time to be passed before the end of the session in June. SPECTRUM CLASH Empire State Development (ESD), which oversees the BPO, has punched back against Ortt’s accusations. “While Sen. Ortt is no stranger to political grandstanding, he’s clearly unfamiliar with the facts regarding our broadband efforts,” said Jason Conwall, a spokesman for ESD. “The New NY Broadband Program is not only the largest and most ambitious of its kind in the country, but also one of the most transparent economic development initiatives you will find anywhere, with all projects prominently displayed on our website and a broadband availability map showing current coverage and commitments.” The potential probe complicates an already contentious broadband landscape in the Empire State. The state program runs parallel to expansion efforts by Spectrum, who agreed to expand broadband to 145,000 locations statewide by 2020, many of them in rural areas, as part of their merger agreement with Time Warner. But Spectrum, too, has been in the spotlight as the state Public Service Commission is attempting to force the provider to pay $1 million for falling behind their expansion agreement.

It’s a clash that may escalate, as the governor’s office warned last week the provider’s ability to operate in New York City may be in jeopardy. "The governor believes it is essential that corporations doing business with the state uphold their commitments, and we will not tolerate abusive corporate practices or a failure to deliver service to the people,” said Dani Lever, press secretary, last week. "Large and powerful companies will be held to the same standard as all other businesses in New York," Lever said. "The Spectrum franchise is not a matter of right, but is a license with legal obligations and if those are not fulfilled, that license should be revoked." State Sen. Betty Little (R-Queensbury) agrees. “Spectrum needs to make good on their promise of connecting homes and do it faster than they have been,” Little told The Sun on Wednesday. “The public has a right to know where things stand and what the plan is for those areas that remain unserved. Conwall said Ortt appears to be conflating Charter’s build-out commitments and timeline with those for the New NY Broadband Program. “Our goal has always been providing access by the end of 2018, while Charter’s deadline is 2020,” Conwall said. “As he is likely aware, most of the senator’s district is served by Charter. The state has not been satisfied with Charter’s buildout — to the extent that it recently fined the company and initiated an investigation. “While the state’s broadband initiative remains on track, we are also focused on ensuring Charter meets its commitments to New Yorkers.” The BPO and Spectrum have not made details on the expansion areas public, citing their proprietary nature. But numerous locations in Clinton, Essex and Franklin counties stand to be served. Spectrum says they are complying with both the merger and the New York City franchise agreements. “Charter is bringing more broadband to more people across New York state. We exceeded our last buildout commitment by thousands of homes and businesses,” Lara Pritchard, a Charter Spectrum spokeswoman, told The Sun on Wednesday. “We’ve also raised our speeds to deliver faster broadband statewide. We are in full compliance with our merger order and the New York City franchise, and we will fight these baseless actions vigorously.”

SATELLITE SUBSIDIES Parties familiar with the state’s broadband efforts have said the economics in places like the rural Adirondack Park has made it difficult to encourage companies to apply for grants in prior rounds — even with a relatively high state share of costs. The FCC stated last year that anything beyond 98 percent coverage is not economically feasible. To mop up the remaining areas of the state, the BPO will subsidize Hughes Network Systems for satellite installation costs, technology officials argue is the most cost-effective approach with public dollars compared to what could have been tens of thousands per home in rural areas. “For these homes — which, if not for these efforts, would go unserved due to the extremely high cost of bringing broadband to the final 1 percent of homes located in the most rural and remote areas — a dish will be available at a fraction of the standard cost,” Conwall said. The service will cost the state about $200 per home, according to ESD Vice President of Innovation and Broadband Jeffrey Nordhaus, who addressed attendees at a broadband forum in North Creek in February. While the provider launched a new satellite allowing them to meet the program’s 25 mbps requirement, the service is data-capped, a measure necessary for the technology to properly function. And speeds during the cap will be throttled at between 1 to 3 mbps, according to Hughes' website. While this will still allow for streaming video, playback may be interrupted by buffer times. This has struck a raw nerve amongst local officials waiting for coverage. “Satellite doesn’t count,” said Essex County Board of Supervisors Vice Chairman Shaun Gillilland. “It’s absolutely unsatisfactory.” Gillilland represents Willsboro, a rural farming community along Lake Champlain that is largely dependent on tourism. While state officials acknowledge the role of broadband as critical in economic development — including its role as season extenders for second homeowners — the areas to be covered by satellite are primarily those that were available in prior rounds, but received no bids by providers. Walt Cheney lives in Moriah in southern Essex County.

For years, the town has been waiting for details on Spectrum’s expansion efforts. Cheney has used Hughes in the past, and is dismayed to learn they may be the only option. “It makes no sense,” said Cheney, a father of three high school students. “We literally run out of service if my son does in his homework in a week. It’s not fair to my kids and it’s not fair to my family to not have any high speed internet available to us.” Hughes did not respond to an email seeking comment for this story. “We’re proud of securing commitments for more than 2.4 million locations through the program, which will ensure internet service to all New Yorkers,” Conwall said. “This initiative will result in 99 percent of New Yorkers having access to download speeds in excess of 100 mbps and there will be a 25 mbps solution for the remaining, most rural areas.” SEN. LITTLE: PICK UP THE PACE Little said her office hears “almost daily” from constituents desperate for high-speed broadband. She’s been vocal in pushing for more resources, and met with a number of local broadband providers for a progress report on Tuesday. “Bringing to the forefront what the impediments are and what can be done to address them would be very helpful,” Little said in an email. “Like my colleague from western New York, Senator Ortt, I want to see faster progress,” she said. “Expectations are very high. Each time an announcement of a new round of funding has been made, there has been disappointment when communities discover they are not slated for a buildout. And those that are awarded are terribly disappointed by the slow pace of the buildout, which sometimes takes much more than a year to achieve.” Numerous logistical challenges must also addressed, she said, noting broadband is strung on existing utility poles, a measure that delays work as providers must negotiate the logistics of adding more equipment. “Getting that permitting in place and making any upgrades that are needed should be happening faster as well,” said Little, who has sponsored legislation designed to expedite progress in the telecommunications field.