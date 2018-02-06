State lawmakers chime in on marijuana legalization

× State lawmakers say they’re hesitant on full marijuana legalization in New York state, but are willing to research the issue. Photo by DJ Alexander

PLATTSBURGH | Gov. Andrew Cuomo has asked state lawmakers to authorize funding for a study that will explore the legalization of recreational marijuana in New York state.

The proposed state panel would study the effect legalization has had in neighboring states and the potential impact on tax revenue.

The state Department of Health-led study will also probe how the state would be impacted as the Trump administration has authorized prosecutors to more aggressively enforce federal marijuana laws, a move that will likely increase the ambiguity regarding the interplay between state and federal statutes.

Cuomo signed a medical marijuana bill in 2014, and dispensaries statewide were directed to open by January 2016, including a location in Plattsburgh.

As of Jan. 30, there were 1,436 registered practitioners participating in the program and 43,250 certified patients, according to the state health department.

CALL TO LEGALIZE

Clinton County Legislator Simon Conroy suggests the Empire State should explore full legalization.

“Don’t you think it could be time for New York to take the lead on this?” he asked state lawmakers at a legislative forum in Plattsburgh last week.

Marijuana might prove to be a valuable “exit drug” for some opiate addicts, he said.

The North Country’s state delegation is taking a wait-and-see approach.

Assemblyman Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay) said meetings with law enforcement officials have generated concerns of how to measure impairment when driving.

“I don’t know how other states are doing it,” he said. “I’m still looking into it. I need to concentrate and look into it even more,” he said. “I think a cautious approach is not always the wrong approach.”

Assemblyman Dan Stec (R-Queensbury) cited similar discussions with law enforcement.

“I’d rather measure 10 times and cut once,” he said.

Stec voted for state Assembly Health Committee Chair Richard Gottfried’s original medical marijuana bill, but noted legalization may not create enough revenue to be a cash cow for the state.

“Until we see some earth-shattering reason to legalize it, I don’t think there’s a way to balance the state budget, either,” Stec said. “I would be a very, very, very hesitant yes.”

State Senator Betty Little (R-Queensbury) said the state’s medical marijuana program has been touch-and-go.