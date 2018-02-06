State lawmakers chime in on marijuana legalization

State lawmakers say they’re hesitant on full marijuana legalization in New York state, but are willing to research the issue.
Photo by DJ Alexander
PLATTSBURGH | Gov. Andrew Cuomo has asked state lawmakers to authorize funding for a study that will explore the legalization of recreational marijuana in New York state.
The proposed state panel would study the effect legalization has had in neighboring states and the potential impact on tax revenue.
The state Department of Health-led study will also probe how the state would be impacted as the Trump administration has authorized prosecutors to more aggressively enforce federal marijuana laws, a move that will likely increase the ambiguity regarding the interplay between state and federal statutes.
Cuomo signed a medical marijuana bill in 2014, and dispensaries statewide were directed to open by January 2016, including a location in Plattsburgh.
As of Jan. 30, there were 1,436 registered practitioners participating in the program and 43,250 certified patients, according to the state health department.
CALL TO LEGALIZE
Clinton County Legislator Simon Conroy suggests the Empire State should explore full legalization.
“Don’t you think it could be time for New York to take the lead on this?” he asked state lawmakers at a legislative forum in Plattsburgh last week.
Marijuana might prove to be a valuable “exit drug” for some opiate addicts, he said.
The North Country’s state delegation is taking a wait-and-see approach.
Assemblyman Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay) said meetings with law enforcement officials have generated concerns of how to measure impairment when driving.
“I don’t know how other states are doing it,” he said. “I’m still looking into it. I need to concentrate and look into it even more,” he said. “I think a cautious approach is not always the wrong approach.”
Assemblyman Dan Stec (R-Queensbury) cited similar discussions with law enforcement.
“I’d rather measure 10 times and cut once,” he said.
Stec voted for state Assembly Health Committee Chair Richard Gottfried’s original medical marijuana bill, but noted legalization may not create enough revenue to be a cash cow for the state.
“Until we see some earth-shattering reason to legalize it, I don’t think there’s a way to balance the state budget, either,” Stec said. “I would be a very, very, very hesitant yes.”
State Senator Betty Little (R-Queensbury) said the state’s medical marijuana program has been touch-and-go.
One local grower has invested $12 million but has failed to turn a profit, she said.
Jones acknowledged permitting has been overly restrictive.
Following complaints about the program — critics have also pointed at high prices, limited availability and the low number of state residents who signed up — the state Department of Health modified the program in 2016 to broaden the list of eligible conditions, including chronic pain.
Just five growers were originally authorized to receive licenses in New York state. Each is allowed to operate four dispensaries offering non-smokable forms of the substance.
“They’re losing money like crazy,” Little said.
The recent reforms expanded the number of authorized growers to 10.
A dispensary run by Columbia Care NY opened on Cornelia Street in Plattsburgh in January 2016, and Clinton County is slated to get a second: The health department website lists PalliaTech as “coming soon.”
Despite her hesitation, the senator acknowledged medical marijuana may play a role in the opiate crisis similar to suboxone, a drug used to manage withdrawal symptoms from the highly addictive narcotic.
“I think medical marijuana could be able to help people as well,” Little said.
In all, some 29 states have partially legalized the substance. Massachusetts legalized marijuana in 2016, and Vermont did so earlier this year through state legislature approval. And New Jersey Gov. Philip D. Murphy signed an executive order last month to ease regulations governing the state’s medical marijuana program.
OPIATE FIGHT CONTINUES
Conroy said the opiate epidemic’s insidious nature has resulted in unexpected ramifications that touches virtually every county agency, from social services to law enforcement.
Legalizing pot, he said, may aid in mitigating some of the stress on these departments, including allowing law enforcement to recalibrate their resources to focus on more serious issues and violent crimes.
“It’s really inspired people to be more open to dialogue than in the past,” said Conroy. “More and more people are coming to the table and showing a willingness to listen. Maybe we could save a lot of money, bring in a lot of revenue and improve peoples’ lives.”
Stec, Little and Jones also discussed the need for higher cell phone towers in the Adirondack Park, ongoing efforts to combat opiate addiction and the state budget process.
The 2017-2018 state budget contained $200 million in funds for opiate-related issues.
But the key is ensuring those funds make it to local organizations, including coalitions and treatment centers.
“The biggest thing is we need to get the money out the door,” Jones said. “It’s getting the money and getting the resources to people who need it.”
“It’s frustrating,” Little said.
The governor has proposed $1 billion in “revenue raisers” to help close a $4.4 billion budget deficit.
While Stec said he’s generally anti-tax, he agrees with the governor’s proposed 2-cent-per-milligram tax on opioid manufacturers, a measure projected to raise $127 million.
“I do think that would go a long way to supplement the investments that we’ve already made,” he said.