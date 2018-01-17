State lawmakers react to budget: ‘This needs to change,’ says Stec

× Expand Photo provided/Office of the Governor Gov. Andrew Cuomo revealed a $168 billion spending plan Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018 in Albany. “In many ways, this is going to be the most challenging budget that we’ve had to do,” he said.

ALBANY | Gov. Andrew Cuomo has introduced a budget he said is the most challenging since 2011.

The $168.2 billion spending plan revealed on Tuesday attempts to close a $4.4 billion deficit with a series of new “revenue raisers” — or new taxes and fees — paired with a proposed overhaul of the state tax code.

North Country lawmakers had mixed reactions.

Assemblyman Dan Stec (R-Queensbury) said while he was happy to see continued investment around the state — all economic development programs will continue at current levels, the governor said — Albany must address overspending and focus on balancing the budget.

“Our state has continuously ranked among the worst states in the country when it comes to property taxes,” Stec said. “This needs to change.”

Cuomo has spent several months rallying against the federal tax plan, which he said would effectively raise the tax rate for homeowners and put the state at a competitive disadvantage.

“Washington hit a button and launched an economic missile,” Cuomo said on Tuesday. “It says ‘New York’ on it, and it’s headed our way. You know what my recommendation is? Get out of the way before it lands.”

Assemblyman Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay) said helping craft the state budget is one of his most solemn duties.

“It’s my job to make sure the issues and concerns facing the North Country are heard loud and clear so that our schools, hospitals and economic development programs get the funding they need,” Jones said in a statement.

The freshman lawmaker admitted the deficit posed a challenge.

“But I’m committed to ensuring that our government uses taxpayer money wisely and that the North Country receives its fair share,” he said.

Jones called for the final budget to include full funding for North Country schools.

He cited the need for programming for senior citizens, economic development funds, the need to repair the region’s crumbling infrastructure and continued investments in anti-opiate efforts as his top priorities.

“Further, I’ll keep bringing rural health care to the forefront in Albany,” he said. “Our hospitals need to qualify for safety net funding so they can continue providing necessary care to low-income and uninsured families here. Although the governor vetoed the measure last year, I’m hopeful that he’ll have a change of heart because this legislation is vital for the North Country.”