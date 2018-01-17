State lawmakers react to budget: ‘This needs to change,’ says Stec

Photo provided/Office of the Governor
Gov. Andrew Cuomo revealed a $168 billion spending plan Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018 in Albany. “In many ways, this is going to be the most challenging budget that we’ve had to do,” he said.
ALBANY | Gov. Andrew Cuomo has introduced a budget he said is the most challenging since 2011.
The $168.2 billion spending plan revealed on Tuesday attempts to close a $4.4 billion deficit with a series of new “revenue raisers” — or new taxes and fees — paired with a proposed overhaul of the state tax code.
North Country lawmakers had mixed reactions.
Assemblyman Dan Stec (R-Queensbury) said while he was happy to see continued investment around the state — all economic development programs will continue at current levels, the governor said — Albany must address overspending and focus on balancing the budget.
“Our state has continuously ranked among the worst states in the country when it comes to property taxes,” Stec said. “This needs to change.”
Cuomo has spent several months rallying against the federal tax plan, which he said would effectively raise the tax rate for homeowners and put the state at a competitive disadvantage.
“Washington hit a button and launched an economic missile,” Cuomo said on Tuesday. “It says ‘New York’ on it, and it’s headed our way. You know what my recommendation is? Get out of the way before it lands.”
Assemblyman Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay) said helping craft the state budget is one of his most solemn duties.
“It’s my job to make sure the issues and concerns facing the North Country are heard loud and clear so that our schools, hospitals and economic development programs get the funding they need,” Jones said in a statement.
The freshman lawmaker admitted the deficit posed a challenge.
“But I’m committed to ensuring that our government uses taxpayer money wisely and that the North Country receives its fair share,” he said.
Jones called for the final budget to include full funding for North Country schools.
He cited the need for programming for senior citizens, economic development funds, the need to repair the region’s crumbling infrastructure and continued investments in anti-opiate efforts as his top priorities.
“Further, I’ll keep bringing rural health care to the forefront in Albany,” he said. “Our hospitals need to qualify for safety net funding so they can continue providing necessary care to low-income and uninsured families here. Although the governor vetoed the measure last year, I’m hopeful that he’ll have a change of heart because this legislation is vital for the North Country.”
LITTLE: 'IT'S A START'
State Senator Betty Little (R-Queensbury) said the governor's executive budget presentation marks the start of the process, and expects discussions with state agency heads will yield more specifics.
"We'll also begin hearing from constituents and groups with their reaction to the proposed budget, including our schools, health care facilities, local governments, not-for-profits and employers," Little said in a statement. "Their perspectives is what informs me and gives me the information I need to advocate and ensure the budget does a lot to benefit our region.
"That's the most important insight on which I can count."
Little echoed the fiscal uncertainty, but said revenues may increase in the next two months.
"The federal tax bill may have implications, too, though that may not be known until further into the fiscal year. I'm just beginning to read the newly released budget documents," she said.
ENVIRONMENTAL POLICIES INTACT
Cuomo said deep cuts in health care and education, the two largest expenditures each year, are unlikely.
“I don’t think is a place anyone wants to go this year,” he said.
But he did revise a previously planned 4 percent bump in education funding to 3 percent — that’s a $769 million increase as opposed to $1.2 billion — while foundation aid will see a $338 million proposed increase.
The governor’s “revenue actions” are estimated to raise about $1 billion, including a tax on e-cigarettes, opioid prescriptions and online vendors like Amazon.
Cuomo also floated the idea of raising revenue by taxing nonprofit health insurance corporations that are bought out by, or convert to, for-profit companies, and those who received a “windfall” from the federal tax plan, which went into effect earlier this month.
Environmental policies largely survived intact, with the governor promising $300 million for the Environmental Protection Fund for the third year in a row. Ongoing funds for the $2.5 billion Clean Water Infrastructure Act and $65 million to combat algal blooms in upstate lakes — including Lake Champlain — have also been included.
He also pitched reforms to broaden and make more accessible tax incentives for private forest owners, a measure that would aid in conservation and strengthen the state’s timber industry.
The budget includes $62.5 million in new capital funding for the Olympic Regional Development Authority, with $50 million going to upgrades at state-owned ski facilities — including Whiteface and Gore in the Adirondack Park.
Policy measures include a panel to study the legalization of recreational marijuana, sweeping sexual harassment legislation, good government measures like early voting, and criminal justice reforms, including a measure to dispense with bail for misdemeanors and nonviolent felonies.
The governor also outlined replacing the state’s personal income tax system with a payroll tax.
More details will be made available this week by the Department of Tax and Finance, he said.
“These are very dramatic changes and they have consequences so we’re going through it very careful and we want to go through it careful together,” Cuomo said.
The state has until March 31 to finalize a spending plan.