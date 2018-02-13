State legislature OKs relief for Plattsburgh flood victims

× Expand Photo by Elizabeth Izzo A panel of local nonprofit leaders, housing officials and legal aid professionals briefed residents of Underwood Estates about relief opportunities at the Plattsburgh Housing Authority offices on Feb. 13.

PLATTSBURGH — The state legislature passed a bill on Tuesday that will open the door for local non-profits to use $7 million in state grant funding to help Underwood Estates residents rebuild their flood-damaged homes.

Each homeowner will be eligible for up to $100,000 to rehabilitate or replace their homes.

The funds may also be used to demolish and dispose of structures that are beyond repair.

“After visiting Underwood Estates and meeting with residents, I pledged to connect every impacted family with the resources they need to put their lives back together,” Sen. Betty Little (R-Queensbury) said in a statement. “Passage of this legislation is key to being able to provide the long-term financial assistance promised.”

The bill extends assistance under a state home replacement program to cover residents of Underwood that may not own the land their home is built on.

Previously, only residents who owned both the land and their homes were eligible for aid.

Approximately 70 homes were effected by floodwater when an ice jam caused the Saranac River to overflow its banks last month, displacing over 50 families.

“The folks of Underwood Estates have seen their homes destroyed and are dealing with losses that feel insurmountable,” Assemblyman Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay) said in a statement.

Though most residents have sought shelter with friends and family or in hotel rooms across the city, many still remain in limbo.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who toured the damage last month and promised swift action, applauded the legislature’s expediency.

“This measure will accelerate the recovery and help the Underwood Estates community build back stronger and smarter,” Cuomo said in a statement.

'WE WANT TO SEE THE DAMAGE'

A panel of local nonprofit leaders, housing officials and legal aid professionals met with Underwood residents on Tuesday to offer an update on relief opportunities and answer questions.

The meeting came nearly one month after residents were first evacuated from the park.

For Ann Petersen, the director of the state’s HOME Program and one of the panelists, helping the residents of Underwood Estates displaced by flood is personal.

She, too, lost her home to natural disaster back in 2011, and it took her two years to rebuild her life.