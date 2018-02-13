State legislature OKs relief for Plattsburgh flood victims

Photo by Elizabeth Izzo
A panel of local nonprofit leaders, housing officials and legal aid professionals briefed residents of Underwood Estates about relief opportunities at the Plattsburgh Housing Authority offices on Feb. 13.
PLATTSBURGH — The state legislature passed a bill on Tuesday that will open the door for local non-profits to use $7 million in state grant funding to help Underwood Estates residents rebuild their flood-damaged homes.
Each homeowner will be eligible for up to $100,000 to rehabilitate or replace their homes.
The funds may also be used to demolish and dispose of structures that are beyond repair.
“After visiting Underwood Estates and meeting with residents, I pledged to connect every impacted family with the resources they need to put their lives back together,” Sen. Betty Little (R-Queensbury) said in a statement. “Passage of this legislation is key to being able to provide the long-term financial assistance promised.”
The bill extends assistance under a state home replacement program to cover residents of Underwood that may not own the land their home is built on.
Previously, only residents who owned both the land and their homes were eligible for aid.
Approximately 70 homes were effected by floodwater when an ice jam caused the Saranac River to overflow its banks last month, displacing over 50 families.
“The folks of Underwood Estates have seen their homes destroyed and are dealing with losses that feel insurmountable,” Assemblyman Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay) said in a statement.
Though most residents have sought shelter with friends and family or in hotel rooms across the city, many still remain in limbo.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who toured the damage last month and promised swift action, applauded the legislature’s expediency.
“This measure will accelerate the recovery and help the Underwood Estates community build back stronger and smarter,” Cuomo said in a statement.
'WE WANT TO SEE THE DAMAGE'
A panel of local nonprofit leaders, housing officials and legal aid professionals met with Underwood residents on Tuesday to offer an update on relief opportunities and answer questions.
The meeting came nearly one month after residents were first evacuated from the park.
For Ann Petersen, the director of the state’s HOME Program and one of the panelists, helping the residents of Underwood Estates displaced by flood is personal.
She, too, lost her home to natural disaster back in 2011, and it took her two years to rebuild her life.
“I know what it’s like to have your life on hold,” Petersen told dozens of residents huddled in the Plattsburgh Housing Authority’s offices on Tuesday.
Petersen told residents that before anyone can receive financial assistance from the state, staff from state-sponsored non-profits Friends of the North Country and the Housing Assistance Program of Essex County (HAPEC) will need to conduct inspections of each unit.
“We want to see the damage,” she said. “We want to see what’s wrong.”
An inspection of the damage is the first step in what will likely be a lengthy process to secure resources to repair and replace homes, according to HAPEC Community Development Director Elisha Bartlett.
“Unfortunately, it’s a process — and we have to go through it to show there’s a need here,” she said.
Inspections are expected to be completed by March 1. But beyond that date, a timeline for repairs isn’t yet available, Petersen said.
“Once we’ve got an idea of what (damage) we have and we can construct a program, you’ll know.”
BERM REPAIR
The flooding at Underwood was caused in part by a damaged berm.
The governor last month ordered its reconstruction be fast-tracked by the state Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) to protect against future severe weather.
Petersen assured residents that the state was working closely with the property owner to make sure that berm was repaired.
“That’s the first thing (state officials) want to fix,” she said.
But according to one resident, James Hunt, the flood damage goes beyond the physical:
“I know there are people that are mentally traumatized by this,” he said. “They don’t want to go back there.”
“As a community, we don’t want to turn out back on anybody,” Bartlett said. “We want to make sure you get the help you need.”
Petersen said that eligible residents would likely be able to place their replacement homes elsewhere as long as the infrastructure, like water pipes and a connection to the grid, was already in place. (But there is a 10-year residency requirement for those that receive a replacement, she said, and at this point there’s no guarantee that everyone will receive a new home.)
Another informational session is planned for mid-March.
Resident Marcus Seger said he felt dissatisfied over the lack of concrete details.
The question of how this happened in the first place remains, he said.
“Who is responsible?”