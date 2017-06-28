State official touts new addiction treatment initiatives

× Expand Photo by Elizabeth Izzo New York State Office of Alcoholism and Substance Abuse (OASAS) Commissioner Arlene Gonzalez-Sanchez briefed local officials on Wednesday about efforts her department is taking to expand drug addiction treatment options statewide.

PLATTSBURGH — As the opiate crisis rages on in the North Country, the state is continuing to roll out initiatives to combat the issue.

New York State Office of Alcoholism and Substance Abuse (OASAS) Commissioner Arlene Gonzalez-Sanchez briefed local officials on Wednesday about efforts her department is taking to expand drug addiction treatment options statewide.

Among the initiatives — as part of the $200 million the state has allocated this year to combat the crisis — include a peer counselor program, the creation of 24/7 treatment options, mobile treatment clinics and more.

Gonzalez-Sanchez said OASAS is also currently working with the state legislature to pass legislation that would eliminate the requirement forcing addicts to get prior authorization from their insurance providers before receiving treatment.

"There's been some glitches in the process," she said, "but we're going to keep pushing for that."

24/7 TREATMENT

This year the OASAS will spearhead a series of programs, one in each region, that will offer 24/7 crisis intervention and open-access treatment.

The programs will be operated independently, outside of hospitals, to provide treatment, evaluation and detox services around the clock according to Gonzalez-Sanchez.

"People don't only decide they need treatment between the hours of 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.," she said. "That's been a big problem in our system."

The next step, according to Gonzalez-Sanchez, is for her department to issue state-wide RFPs — which will happen sometime this year.

CLINICS ON WHEELS

For rural areas, OASAS will also kickstart a mobile clinic program, which will target counties most impacted by the opiate crisis and enable experts to tele-commute to any area around the state where they are needed.

"That's the way of the future," she said.

OASAS recently issued RFPs for the project, and received "a lot of responses," according to Gonzalez-Sanchez.

The state will announce those results sometime in July.

PEER COUNSELORS

The peer counselor program is essential to prevent relapse, say advocates, and aims to connect addicts with recovery coaches that have gone through the process themselves.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo's office announced earlier this year that Champlain Valley Family Center (CVFC) would recieve $148,500 as part of their peer councilor initiative.

CVFC deploys peer counselors to both the UVM-CVPH Emergency Department and the Clinton County Department of Social Services.

Starting in either August or September, CVFC will also deploy councilors to the Clinton County Probation Office twice a week — on release days — in an effort to offer support to parolees reentering the community, said CVFC Executive Director Connie Wille.

CVFC is also working with local law enforcement to provide prevention and assessment services at the Clinton County Jail, said Gonzalez-Sanchez.

This may include the issuance of VIVITROL — a once-monthly opioid-blocking medicine used for addiction treatment — behind bars, she said.

The governor’s initiative ensures that there are at least two peer engagement specialists available in each of the state’s 10 regions.

EXPANDING RESIDENTIAL TREATMENT

The state is also working to expand residential treatment programs across the state.

"We are looking to open 14 more recovery centers,” Gonzalez-Sanchez said. “If that sounds like a small number, keep in mind: two years ago, we had just two in the entire state."

Over 3,000 new treatment slots have opened up across the state since 2014, she said.

But availability is still an issue.

In Plattsburgh, Conifer Park acts as the primary residential treatment facility, she said — but their max capacity sits at just 100 beds.

"We have to look at expanding that."

LOOMING THREAT

But these state and local efforts could be jeopardized with the rollback of the Affordable Care Act (ACA).

As the U.S. Senate continues to weigh their bill before bringing the legislation to a vote, Cuomo said if passed as-is, the Medicaid-slashing effort would harm the state’s efforts to stamp out the crisis.

Cuts to Medicaid, said the governor, would mean two-thirds of the budget that goes to fund substance use disorder treatment could be at risk.

The bill also would also cut a two-year, $50 million federal grant by “maximizing federal Medicaid dollars” and “undermining the state’s ability to sustain life-saving programs beyond the grant period.”

“While the bill sets aside $2 billion for opioid treatment, that is nowhere near enough, and cuts to Medicaid funding for substance use will have a devastating effect,” Cuomo said in a statement. “The real life impact would be felt across the state.”

Wille, speaking at a health care panel discussion in Plattsburgh on Tuesday, said Clinton County has made “tremendous strides” as result of the ACA through funding and the creation of new community partnerships.

Forty percent of individuals at CVSC would have no health care coverage if the House and Senate bills were signed into law, she said.

Doing so would “devastate client services and reduce treatment options,” Wille said.

“We’re hoping these bills don’t destroy a plan really meant to be helping the recovery rates in this county,” she said.

— Pete DeMola contributed reporting.