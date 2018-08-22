State officials, green groups blast new coal rules

× Expand Photo courtesy of Flickr user otodo A proposal by the Trump administration would give states more latitude in regulating coal emissions from power plants.

PLATTSBURGH | Green groups and state officials are apoplectic over the Trump administration’s plan to roll back the Clean Power Plan, the Obama-era rule that aimed to reduce carbon dioxide emissions from coal-fired power plants.

The proposed replacement issued by the Environmental Protection Agency on Tuesday seeks to offer the coal industry a boost, giving wider latitude to states by allowing them to relax pollution rules for plants in need of upgrades.

The Obama-era program established targets for reducing carbon dioxide emissions from power plants through a national trading system.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo called the proposed rule a “shameless and misguided giveaway to the fossil fuel industry and its lobbyists.”

“While this latest assault on progress — by an agency created to protect the environment, no less — is unsurprising given the Trump administration's earlier reckless decisions to withdraw from the Paris accords and rollback fuel efficiency standards, it is no less alarming,” wrote Cuomo in a letter to Acting EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler.

The Clean Power Plan aimed to reduce emissions by 32 percent below 2005 levels by 2030. But the new plan contains a less than 1.5 percent in cuts in carbon or other pollutants.

The Trump administration, which has long pledged to end what they call a “war on coal,” contends the rule illegally tried to force electric utilities to use greener energy sources, reported the New York Times, and the replacement plan “would achieve many of the benefits sought by the Obama administration but in a way that is legal and allows states greater flexibility.”

The U.S. Supreme Court in 2016 blocked the regulation from controlling emissions from taking effect, and it remains suspended.

'DIRTY POWER SCAM'

Critics said the move would worsen air pollution and hasten climate change.

“This isn’t about economic progress,” wrote state Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos on Twitter. “It’s a blatant giveaway to a dirty industry at the expense of human health and our future. This takes us backward.”

Environmental Advocates of New York called the move a “dirty power scam” that will “jettison the only federal limits on carbon pollution from power plants."

“This is a senseless action that will cost lives,” said Executive Director Peter Iwanowicz.

An EPA regulatory analysis acknowledged the plan will increase carbon emissions and could lead to up to 1,400 premature deaths annually, reported the New York Times.

“Unreal,” wrote Peter Bauer, executive director of Protect the Adirondacks, on Twitter. “Guess Trump sees that as cost of doing business.”

Adirondack Council Executive Director William Janeway cycled through the species that will be harmed by rising temperatures and acid rain:

Trout, salmon, moose, fishers, bobcats and spruce grouse that populate the Adirondack Park's low-elevation boreal forests.

"It means catastrophic floods and loss of winter outdoor sports for the park’s residents, businesses and visitors," Janeway said in a statement.

BAD NEIGHBORS

Pollution from midwestern plants blows over to New York and causes acid rain, a measure that strikes fear into the hearts of groups like the Adirondack Council, who have long worked to restore the natural habitat from its deleterious impacts.

The air quality at a 4,000 feet summit on a bad day can be similar to Times Square, the group has contended.

Rolling back the plan portends a return to the time before the Clean Air Act of 1990, said the group, who has has successfully sued the EPA over the agency’s failure to enforce the "good neighbor" provision of the landmark legislation, which requires states to ensure air pollution generated in their home states not harm downwind neighbors.

The proposal released Tuesday contains no measurable limits or compliance deadlines, Janeway said.

“In terms of acid rain, it means we wouldn’t see the expected side-benefit of a 10- to 12-percent cut in sulfur dioxide and nitrogen oxides, the air pollutants that cause acid rain."

Judges gave EPA until later this year to make a final decision in cases brought in the two federal district courts.

Sen. Minority Leader Charles Schumer railed against efforts to dismantle Obama's environmental legacy in a visit to Lake Clear earlier this month.

Not only the Adirondacks will suffer, he said, but emissions can worsen symptoms in those with asthma in New York City neighborhoods.

“I’m going to do everything I can to make sure that EPA’s attempts to undo rules and undo legislation are met with the resounding defeat that they deserve,” Schumer said.

The New York State Attorney General’s Office is currently leading a coalition of states defending the Clean Power Plan, and Acting Attorney General Barbara Underwood said the state will sue if the replacement proposal is adopted.

“Climate change is real, no matter how much this administration tries to deny it,” Underwood said in a statement. “We need strong, immediate action to drastically cut climate change pollution and promote affordable, clean, and sustainable energy — not foot dragging and backtracking that seeks to prop up dirty, expensive power plants.

STEFANIK REACTS

Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro) said she opposes the replacement plan.

“This rollback will have a detrimental impact on the significant progress we have made in combating the impacts of acid rain in the Adirondacks,” Stefanik said in a Facebook post.

Stefanik, long a critic of executive orders, voted to repeal the Clean Power Plan in 2015, citing executive overreach (Obama later vetoed the bill.)

But she criticized the Trump administration on Tuesday, arguing "these important issues should be legislated through Congress and not written by regulatory agencies.”

“I look forward to continuing to work across the aisle with my colleagues on legislative solutions to tackle our environmental challenges," she said.

Stefanik told The Sun last week she agrees with the pollution control measures as part of the Clean Power Plan.

“I think that the monitors are in place in terms of making sure that we have more environmentally-friendly policies when it comes to energy production,” Stefanik said. “I think we should continue moving down that path.”

Democratic candidate Tedra Cobb, who is running against Stefanik this fall, blasted lawmaker's environmental record.

“Your partisan votes have left the North Country exposed to coal emissions and acid rain,” Cobb wrote on Twitter. “#NY21 deserves a leader who represents their values and not the interest of big business.”