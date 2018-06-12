State pilot programs to study road salt usage

Pete DeMola
Starting this winter, the state Department of Transportation will conduct a pilot program designed to reduce the application of road salt on Mirror Lake and Lake George.
TICONDEROGA | State agencies are holding the salt.
The state Department of Transportation will use less of the substance this winter in a pilot program designed to monitor the environmental impacts of its application, a practice watchdogs contend is the modern-day equivalent to acid rain.
A test area in Lake George will cover a 17-mile stretch of Route 9N from the Village of Lake George to the Town of Bolton.
The Mirror Lake test area will be launched on a 16-mile stretch of state Route 86 starting at Old Military Road that passes through North Elba, Wilmington and the Village of Lake Placid.
The program, launched in collaboration with the Department of Environmental Conservation, follows a daylong summit last fall that brought together experts and state officials to study the issue.
Acting DOT Commissioner Paul Karas said road salt has proven to be one of the “most effective ways in maintaining a safe highway for the traveling public.”
“At the same time, we understand that there is a delicate balance between protecting the Adirondacks and maintaining safe highways for motorists, given current materials and methods of technologies available,” Karas said in a statement.
EVIDENCE MOUNTS
Scientific evidence is mounting on the impacts of road salt on Adirondack lakes and watersheds.
New York State is the largest user of road salt in North America. More than 6 million tons have been deposited on Adirondack roads over the past 35 years, according to the Paul Smith’s College Adirondack Watershed Institute.
Much of the substance ends up in ground and surface water due to the thin and porous nature of local soil.
Levels in Lake George have increased threefold in the past four decades, while in Lake Placid, the Ausable River Association has determined there are “significant long-term trends” of increasing sodium and chloride buildup in Mirror Lake, with concentrations up to 11 times higher than in the early 1970s.
“We have been working closely with researchers, local politicians and our partners to advocate for a reduction in road salt for nearly a decade and we’ve learned that a full slate of best management practices is required if we are going to reverse the trend of salt loading in our precious water resources,” said Brittany Christenson, executive director of AdkAction, in a statement.
‘CONSTRUCTIVE AND CONTROLLED’
The pilot program contains nearly a dozen practices to study road salt application, including using brine for pre-storm icing, using technology to track and monitor application rates during storms, utilizing new plow technology that can remove more snow and ice and evaluating the use of abrasive mixes.
The state will also evaluate cutting back trees to allow the sun to melt snow and ice on portions of shaded roadways, as well as work with local stakeholders, including AdkAction, the Lake George Association and The Fund for Lake George-Lake George Waterkeeper, to monitor surface and groundwater quality in the pilot areas,
Motorists will be advised of the reduced salt applications via signage on the roadway.
Officials said it will be a “constructive and controlled environment.”
“It’s going to be a very comprehensive approach for us,” said DOT Chief of Staff Todd Westhuis.
The DOT will review the effectiveness of the pilots next spring before considering the feasibility of expanding the efforts statewide.
Stakeholders appeared optimistic that the project will yield results.
“We know that implementing best practices can reduce road salt applications and we have the data to support that,” said Chris Navitsky, the Lake George Waterkeeper, in a statement.
WELL-TESTING
State agencies are also reviewing data included in a study from the Adirondack Watershed Institute about salt in drinking water wells.
According to AdkAction, 55 percent of the 400 wells tested that were downslope from state-maintained roads were contaminated with sodium and/or chloride at levels exceeding federal guidelines.
Stakeholders were quick to connect the dots, and lamented the impact on their homes and health.
“The contamination of our well with road salt has cost us thousands of dollars in ruined appliances and corroded pipes,” said Kirk Peterson, a well study participant, in a statement. “We can’t operate a dishwasher and have to replace faucets and other plumbing fixtures regularly because of corrosion caused by the salt.”
Peterson said he’s also had to replace most of his home’s copper pipes and has resorted to buying water to drink over health concerns.
“And now we worry about being unable to sell our house,” he said. “We will hold the state fully responsible for these problems.”
State agencies said they are monitoring the issue, and the state Department of Health is offering free confirmatory sampling for all interested residents.
“The agencies are working with researchers and residents to analyze and understand study results and the need for further efforts,” said the DOT in a statement.