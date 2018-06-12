State pilot programs to study road salt usage

× Expand Pete DeMola Starting this winter, the state Department of Transportation will conduct a pilot program designed to reduce the application of road salt on Mirror Lake and Lake George.

TICONDEROGA | State agencies are holding the salt.

The state Department of Transportation will use less of the substance this winter in a pilot program designed to monitor the environmental impacts of its application, a practice watchdogs contend is the modern-day equivalent to acid rain.

A test area in Lake George will cover a 17-mile stretch of Route 9N from the Village of Lake George to the Town of Bolton.

The Mirror Lake test area will be launched on a 16-mile stretch of state Route 86 starting at Old Military Road that passes through North Elba, Wilmington and the Village of Lake Placid.

The program, launched in collaboration with the Department of Environmental Conservation, follows a daylong summit last fall that brought together experts and state officials to study the issue.

Acting DOT Commissioner Paul Karas said road salt has proven to be one of the “most effective ways in maintaining a safe highway for the traveling public.”

“At the same time, we understand that there is a delicate balance between protecting the Adirondacks and maintaining safe highways for motorists, given current materials and methods of technologies available,” Karas said in a statement.

EVIDENCE MOUNTS

Scientific evidence is mounting on the impacts of road salt on Adirondack lakes and watersheds.

New York State is the largest user of road salt in North America. More than 6 million tons have been deposited on Adirondack roads over the past 35 years, according to the Paul Smith’s College Adirondack Watershed Institute.

Much of the substance ends up in ground and surface water due to the thin and porous nature of local soil.

Levels in Lake George have increased threefold in the past four decades, while in Lake Placid, the Ausable River Association has determined there are “significant long-term trends” of increasing sodium and chloride buildup in Mirror Lake, with concentrations up to 11 times higher than in the early 1970s.

“We have been working closely with researchers, local politicians and our partners to advocate for a reduction in road salt for nearly a decade and we’ve learned that a full slate of best management practices is required if we are going to reverse the trend of salt loading in our precious water resources,” said Brittany Christenson, executive director of AdkAction, in a statement.