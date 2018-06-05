State police investigating dog death

PERU | New York State Police are investigating the death of a dog in the Town of Peru.

The remains of the canine were discovered outside of an unoccupied residence at 496 Laphams Mills Rd. on Sunday.

The home’s former owner and occupant has been deceased for around three years, according to New York State Police Public Information Officer Jennifer Fleishman, and the home is currently unoccupied.

It’s unclear who owned the dog, which was found tethered to a doghouse by a neighbor, said Town of Peru Dog Control Officer Dave Drollette, who first responded to the scene and reported the discovery to state police.

The dog appeared to have died from either starvation or the severe cold over the winter.

“It’s currently under investigation,” Fleishman told The Sun. “We are still trying to locate the dog owner and find out how long the dog had been there.

“We are conducting interviews and trying to figure out what happened to the dog.”

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact New York State Police’s Plattsburgh headquarters at 518-563-3761.