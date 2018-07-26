State police investigating Putnam homicide

× Expand Tim Rowland Police are investigating an apparent homicide in the town of Putnam, Washington County. Pictured above: Official vehicles line the Ticonderoga Police Department, where a suspect is being held, on Thursday, July 26.

TICONDEROGA | State Police are investigating a suspected homicide that occurred sometime overnight Thursday on county Route 2 in Putnam.

A suspect was in custody in Ticonderoga, and the Washington County District Attorney was investigating, police said.

The apparent homicide involved an overnight stabbing, which was reported at 7 a.m.

Officials gave no further details in a brief statement, including the names of those involved.

"While this is an active investigation, it is an isolated incident and there is no ongoing danger to the community," said state police in a statement.

Essex and Washington County sheriff's offices are aiding in the investigation.

Authorities congregated at the Ticonderoga Police Department on Thursday afternoon where a suspect had been taken into custody.

Residents waiting outside declined to speak with a reporter.

We'll update this story as more information becomes available.