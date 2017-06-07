State police investigator charged with illegal firearm purchase

× Expand New York State Police Randy J. Weaver

RAY BROOK — A state police investigator has been arrested after being accused of illegally buying a gun.

Randy J. Weaver, 36, has been arrested and charged with two counts of criminal purchase of a firearm, a felony; falsifying business documents, second degree, and criminal contempt second degree, a misdemeanor.

Weaver, who is stationed at Troop B, allegedly violated a Hamilton County Family Court-issued order of protection stemming from a domestic incident in which he was ordered to not possess any firearms, said state police, who announced the arrest on Wednesday.

The investigator was off-duty at the time of the alleged purchase.

Weaver, of Indian Lake, was arraigned at the Mayfield Town Court in Fulton County where he was released after posting $1,000 cash bail.

“An arrest of a state police member is conducted in the same way as an arrest of a member of the public,” said a state police spokesperson. “Inv. Weaver is currently on leave, as he is unable to perform his duties as a member of the State Police.”

Authorities confirmed Weaver’s arrest is connected to the arrest of a Montgomery County resident also announced on Wednesday.

An investigation revealed David J. Stearns, of Hagaman, purchased a firearm for a person “not permitted to have a firearm.”

Stearns was charged with criminal contempt second degree, two counts of criminal purchase of a firearm and falsifying business documents.

Like Weaver, Stearns was arraigned at the Mayfield Town Court and released after posting $1,000 cash bail.

Weaver has had past brushes with the law:

The investigator was arrested in January 2013 and charged with DWI after his snowmobile got stuck in a snow-filled ditch in Indian Lake.

Weaver was suspended without pay in that incident, said the state police spokesperson.

The Fulton County District Attorney’s office was assigned as a special prosecutor to that case, said Hamilton County District Attorney Marsha King Purdue.

But details on the adjudication were not immediately available because the case files were sent back to Hamilton County.

“Once the case is taken care of, we send the files back to the county it originated from,” said a spokesperson at the Fulton County’s DA’s office.

“We don’t even have a file to look at.”

Purdue was not immediately available for a follow-up comment on Wednesday afternoon.