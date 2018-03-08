State police pilots honored for Algonquin rescue

× Expand Photo/New York State Police On February 28, New York State Police Aviation Unit members Technical Sgt. Brian D. Rumrill, far left, and Technical Lt. Peter R. McLain, far right were honored with the Division of Criminal Justice Services Lifesaving Award. The members were recognized for the 2016 rescue of Blake Alois, second from right, and Madison Popolizio, second from left, on Algonquin Peak.

ALBANY | Two state police helicopter pilots earned New York’s newly minted Lifesaving Award for the harrowing helicopter rescue of two young hikers who got lost in whiteout on Algonquin Peak in December 2016.

The honors were presented last Wednesday to Technical Sgt. Brian D. Rumrill and Technical Lt. Peter R. McLain.

Both are based in Albany with 20 and over 30 years state police experience, respectively.

Their rescue helicopter, since renamed “Algonquin Angel,” was parked behind them for the ceremony at Albany airport’s State Police Aviation Unit hangar.

‘SELFLESS EFFORTS’

Division of Criminal Justice Services Executive Deputy Commissioner Michael C. Green and State Police Superintendent George P. Beach II conferred the honors.

“This award recognizes those feats of heroism where an officer went above and beyond the call of duty to help save a life or lives,” Green said.

“Technical Lt. McLain and Technical Sgt. Rumrill are exemplary selections for this new award,” Beach said.

“The skill and perseverance these pilots exhibited during the rescue effort on Algonquin (Peak) undoubtedly saved two hikers from almost certain death and prevented other teams of rangers from suffering further exposure to the harsh winter elements. Their actions stand testament to the selfless courage we see day after day within the New York State Police.”

Gov. Cuomo said McLain and Rumrill exemplify the courage and bravery shown by New York first responders.

“I am proud to honor these individuals for their selfless rescue efforts and thank them on behalf of all New Yorkers for their service,” Cuomo said.

45 SECONDS

Their efforts brought an arduous mountain search in dangerous winter weather to a successful end.

Two young climbers had already spent two nights in sub-zero wind chill conditions when the pilots hoisted them out.

Arms linked, Blake Alois, then 20, and Madison Popolizio, then 19, of Niskayuna, had tumbled off a ledge after losing the Algonquin Peak trail. They slid about 100 vertical feet in deep snow, according to subsequent reports, and landed about 250-feet below the 5,115-foot summit.

Local ice and climbing guide Don Mellor, a volunteer from Rock and River in Keene, and state Department of Environmental Conservation Forest Ranger Scott van Laer were first on foot to reach their location.