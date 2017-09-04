State Police to host open house

RAY BROOK | New York State Police ‘s Troop B are hosting an open house Saturday, Sept. 23 to celebrate 100 years of service.

The event will go on from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Troop B Headquarters on State Route 86 in Ray Brook.

Throughout the day, there will be building tours, Special Operations Response Team (SORT) demonstrations, K9 demonstrations, historical displays, a helicopter display and face painting by Belly Buttons the Clown.

Food vendors will be on site. The event is free and open to the public. For more information, call 518-897-2000.