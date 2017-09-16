State police to host open house

× Expand Photo by Keith Lobdell An open house event will be held at the Troop B headquarters in Ray Brook on Saturday, Sept. 23, from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. to celebrate a century of service to the North Country.

RAY BROOK | From the southern edge of the Adirondack Park to the Canadian border, Troop B of the New York State Police (NYSP) has been here to serve the community since 1917.

To celebrate, an open house celebration will be held at their Ray Brook headquarters on Saturday, Sept. 23 from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.

“We are opening our doors up to people so they can see what we do and how we do it,” said Troop B Commander John Tibbitts. “It’s also a chance to keep our relationship with the community strong because this has been a great area to the state police and we have had a great bond with the communities we serve.”

The day will feature a tour and demonstrations — including those from Special Operations Response Team and K-9 units — as well as historical displays detailing mounted and aviation units.

“The historical displays will be traveling showcases of state police history as well as displays specific to Troop B,” Tibbitts said.

Attendees will also get a chance to see the new memorial garden with commemorative bricks.

The troop reconstructed the area around the flag poles at Ray Brook as part of the event.

The grassy area is now replaced with engraved pavers to memorialize the service of those members, sworn and non-sworn, who have worked in Troop B.

“Similar to war memorials and other police memorials in New York and across the nation, our vision is that this monument will permanently preserve, with dignity and respect, state police service to Troop B,” said Tibbitts in a statement.

Food vendors and will be on site. The event is free and open to the public. For more information, call 518-897-2000.

History of Troop B

The open house in Ray Brook is part of a celebration of the NYSP centennial happening state-wide throughout 2017.

The state police were formed in response to the 1913 murder of Sam Howell, a construction foreman, according to the state police’s official website.

When local law enforcement were unable to catch all the suspects, his employer, Miss Newell, was outraged.