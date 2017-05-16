State police welcome new local troopers

× Expand Photos provided Nearly two-dozen North Country natives are among the newest members of the New York State Police, including (L-R): Ryan Buckley, Mark Dragoon and Andrew Williams.

RAY BROOK — Nearly 200 troopers joined the New York State Police last week.

Joining the ranks of those who graduated from the Basic School of the New York State Police Academy are nearly two-dozen North Country natives.

The 26-week training, said Trooper Mark W. Dragoon, was “very intense.”

As part of the grueling regimen, recruits were required to undergo physical fitness and firearms training, among academic courses.

“They tried to induce as much stress on us as possible,” Dragoon said.

Dragoon is currently stationed at SP Chazy.

“Feels great,” said the Chazy native. “But we are not over the hump. We just have a new beginning.”

Trooper Ryan T. Buckley said becoming a trooper has been a lifelong goal.

“It’s one of the best feelings, a dream come true,” he said.

Buckley, a West Chazy native, is stationed at SP Plattsburgh.

Trooper Andrew S. Williams, from Dannemora, said the most difficult aspect of training was being away from home and his family.

“There’s no words to express how good it feels,” he said. “I’ve been working toward this my whole life.”

The new troopers spent last Friday in Ray Brook meeting with the major, programming their radios and getting in some firearms practice.

Other local grads include Anthony E. Cumm, of Cadyville; Kevin R. Kurz, of Morrisonville; Joseph G. Lapointe, of Ticonderoga; Andrew V. Manabat, of Plattsburgh; Christopher L. Markwica, of Westport, and Andre S. Williams, of Dannemora.

All will be stationed in Troop B.

The graduation ceremony was held at the Empire State Plaza Convention Hall in Albany where the new troopers marched into the convention center in a procession lead by the New York State Police Pipe and Drum band.

“Our state is safer with these members joining the ranks and enforcing our laws,” said Gov. Andrew Cuomo in a statement.

The troopers reported for field duty on May 12, and will be evaluated under a field-training program supervised by senior officers for the next 10 weeks.

This year also marks the 100th anniversary of the state police, and a series of centennial events will be rolled out across the state this summer and fall.