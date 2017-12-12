State previews Frontier Town project at open house

Photo by Pete DeMola
Tom Miller of the Department of Environmental Conservation previewed plans for a state-run campground, equestrian area and day use facility in North Hudson on Monday, Dec. 11.
NORTH HUDSON | The public got their first look at the Gateway to the Adirondacks in North Hudson project on Monday when state agencies held an open house-type event to showcase early blueprints for the facility.
Plans released last week by the state Department of Environmental Conservation call for 91 campsites as part of a state-run campground, day use area and equestrian facility.
Laura DiBetta, special assistant to the DEC commissioner for outdoor recreation, said the 91-acre facility was designed with three main concepts in mind:
Accessibility, protection of natural resources and preservation of the former Frontier Town aesthetic.
Celebrating the former wild west theme park’s look and feel is important to the community, she said, citing discussions with residents who continue to recall fond memories of the attraction, which closed in 1998.
“The (DEC) commissioner loves that nostalgia and history,” DiBetta said.
Photo by Pete DeMola
The C.T. Male Associates-designed plans contain a nod to the parcel’s past life with a welcome gate designed to resemble a fort stockade, constructed from logs and containing Frontier Town iconography.
NUMEROUS ATTRACTIONS
The parcel is nestled south of the former theme park between the Schroon River and state Route 9 on land owned by North Hudson and Essex County that will be operated under a conservation easement with the state.
A day use area will be situated on the northern end of the teardrop-shaped parcel, with equestrian space in the center, and recreational vehicle and tent areas to the far south curving along the Schroon River.
Plans were drafted in conjunction with the state Office of General Services to complement the site’s topography, and designers took care to avoid impacts to wetlands.
Photo provided/Department of Environmental Conservation
Designs for the state-run facility call for 33 equestrian camping sites, 13 spaces for recreational vehicles and 45 tent camping sites constructed on a 91-acre parcel owned by Essex County and North Hudson.
Acreage north of the campsite — including the remnants of the former theme park — is slated to be the future site of private investment. Empire State Development (ESD) is continuing to weigh proposals and anticipates making a decision early next year.
Paradox Brewery has already confirmed a $4 million expansion project, made possible in part with loans and financing from ESD, that will serve as anchor for future investment.
PUBLIC EXCITED
State officials quickly breezed through the plans before breaking into small group sessions with attendees.
After two decades of inactivity at the site, located off Exit 29 of the Adirondack Northway, public interest appears to burning bright.
About two dozen people attended the evening session at the North Hudson Town Hall.
Local officials put attendance at an earlier afternoon session at about 30.
Doreen Ossenkop, who owns the Adirondack Buffalo Company with her husband, Steve, hoped the facility would spur economic growth in the tiny community, most of which is constituted by state Forest Preserve.
“I hope it will increase business for everyone in town, not just us,” said Ossenkop said. “We’re hoping this will stimulate things to get it going.”
Muhammad Ahmad co-owns a gas station located across from the hulking building known locally as the A-Frame.
“I definitely think it will help,” Ahmad said. “It’s a long winter up here.”
State officials have branded the Gateway to the Adirondacks in North Hudson not only as a way to strengthen the regional economy, but also to broaden access to recreational offerings and steer visitors into less-trafficked regions of the Adirondack Park.
The entrance to Boreas Ponds, the site of another highly anticipated recreation destination, is located just eight miles away.
Ed Garrigan, president and chief information officer of C.T. Male Associates, said his firm designed the equestrian areas using Otter Creek State Forest as a model, building on what worked at the site in Lewis County.
Photo by Pete DeMola
Ed Garrigan, president and chief information officer of C.T. Male Associates, said his firm designed the equestrian areas using Otter Creek State Forest in Lewis County as a model.
The horse campsite pads will have electrical hookups, hibachi-style grills and water spigots within 250 feet of each campsite.
And the site will try to maintain existing trails and construct new ones, including to and from Paradox Brewery.
“We think that’s a good feature for a campground,” Garrigan said.
The parcel also contains options for snowmobile trails that would link to the east side of Route 9, but the exact details have not yet been determined, said DEC officials.
Several horseback riders came as far as Albany to attend the afternoon session, said local officials.
Minerva Supervisor Steve McNally said horseback riders have been increasingly visiting his town as a result of recent investments, and hopes equestrian culture will begin to spread in the central Adirondack region known as the Five Towns.
“Horseback riding is huge, but not in the Adirondack Park,” said McNally, citing downstate attractions.
DEC staff said they were pleased with the turnout.
“We’ve heard a tremendous amount of excitement and support for this concept,” said Karyn B. Richards, special assistant to the DEC commissioner and forest preserve coordinator. “People are thrilled that DEC is willing to make this investment in North Hudson and excited to hear that it’s going to be in place very soon,”
Funds for the $13 million project were allocated in this year’s state budget, and construction is scheduled to begin in Feb. 2018. The DEC aims to have the trails and day use areas open next fall, and the campgrounds fully operational by summer 2019.