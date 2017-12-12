State previews Frontier Town project at open house

× Expand Photo by Pete DeMola Tom Miller of the Department of Environmental Conservation previewed plans for a state-run campground, equestrian area and day use facility in North Hudson on Monday, Dec. 11.

NORTH HUDSON | The public got their first look at the Gateway to the Adirondacks in North Hudson project on Monday when state agencies held an open house-type event to showcase early blueprints for the facility.

Plans released last week by the state Department of Environmental Conservation call for 91 campsites as part of a state-run campground, day use area and equestrian facility.

Laura DiBetta, special assistant to the DEC commissioner for outdoor recreation, said the 91-acre facility was designed with three main concepts in mind:

Accessibility, protection of natural resources and preservation of the former Frontier Town aesthetic.

Celebrating the former wild west theme park’s look and feel is important to the community, she said, citing discussions with residents who continue to recall fond memories of the attraction, which closed in 1998.

“The (DEC) commissioner loves that nostalgia and history,” DiBetta said.

The C.T. Male Associates-designed plans contain a nod to the parcel’s past life with a welcome gate designed to resemble a fort stockade, constructed from logs and containing Frontier Town iconography.

NUMEROUS ATTRACTIONS

The parcel is nestled south of the former theme park between the Schroon River and state Route 9 on land owned by North Hudson and Essex County that will be operated under a conservation easement with the state.

A day use area will be situated on the northern end of the teardrop-shaped parcel, with equestrian space in the center, and recreational vehicle and tent areas to the far south curving along the Schroon River.

Plans were drafted in conjunction with the state Office of General Services to complement the site’s topography, and designers took care to avoid impacts to wetlands.

Acreage north of the campsite — including the remnants of the former theme park — is slated to be the future site of private investment. Empire State Development (ESD) is continuing to weigh proposals and anticipates making a decision early next year.

Paradox Brewery has already confirmed a $4 million expansion project, made possible in part with loans and financing from ESD, that will serve as anchor for future investment.

PUBLIC EXCITED

State officials quickly breezed through the plans before breaking into small group sessions with attendees.