PSC approves tariffs on cryptocurrency developers

PLATTSBURGH | The state Public Service Commission (PSC) announced on Thursday that it will allow upstate power authorities to impose tariffs on the electricity used by commercial cryptocurrency mining operations.

“We always welcome and encourage companies to build and grow their businesses in New York,” said Commission Chair John B. Rhodes in a statement. “However, we must ensure business customers pay an appropriate price for the electricity they use."

Rhodes said this is particularly true in small communities with finite amounts of low-cost power available, including the City of Plattsburgh, which is served by New York Municipal Power Agency (NYMPA), who petitioned the agency following concerns that local operations were taxing the power grid.

"If we hadn't acted, existing residential and commercial customers in upstate communities served by a municipal power authority would see sharp increases in their utility bills," Rhodes said.

INTENSE ENERGY

The decision comes as the City of Plattsburgh mulls a moratorium on new commercial cryptocurrency mining operations, citing the burden on the electrical grid and potential fire hazards stemming from the heat generated from the energy-intensive computer banks tasked with running the operations.

The Plattsburgh Common Council will hear public comment on a proposed 18-month moratorium on Thursday at 5 p.m.

As a direct result of the intense computer data-processing efforts, crypto companies tend to use vast amounts of electricity — typically thousands of times more electricity than an average residential customer would use, according to the PSC.

But in smaller cities like Plattsburgh that lack the population density to absorb the increases, the usage is leading to higher costs for customers.

Monthly bills for average city residents increased nearly $10 in January because of the two cryptocurrency companies, according to the PSC.

The new tariff can be imposed by power authorities on high-density load customers that do not qualify for economic development assistance and have a maximum demand exceeding 300 kW and a load density that exceeds 250 kWh per square foot per year, an amount the state agency has determined exceeds the demand by traditional commercial customers.

The action is expected to take effect at the end of this month.