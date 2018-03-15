PSC approves tariffs on cryptocurrency developers

Photo courtesy Flickr user Marco Verch under Creative Commons licensing
PLATTSBURGH | The state Public Service Commission (PSC) announced on Thursday that it will allow upstate power authorities to impose tariffs on the electricity used by commercial cryptocurrency mining operations.
“We always welcome and encourage companies to build and grow their businesses in New York,” said Commission Chair John B. Rhodes in a statement. “However, we must ensure business customers pay an appropriate price for the electricity they use."
Rhodes said this is particularly true in small communities with finite amounts of low-cost power available, including the City of Plattsburgh, which is served by New York Municipal Power Agency (NYMPA), who petitioned the agency following concerns that local operations were taxing the power grid.
"If we hadn't acted, existing residential and commercial customers in upstate communities served by a municipal power authority would see sharp increases in their utility bills," Rhodes said.
INTENSE ENERGY
The decision comes as the City of Plattsburgh mulls a moratorium on new commercial cryptocurrency mining operations, citing the burden on the electrical grid and potential fire hazards stemming from the heat generated from the energy-intensive computer banks tasked with running the operations.
The Plattsburgh Common Council will hear public comment on a proposed 18-month moratorium on Thursday at 5 p.m.
As a direct result of the intense computer data-processing efforts, crypto companies tend to use vast amounts of electricity — typically thousands of times more electricity than an average residential customer would use, according to the PSC.
But in smaller cities like Plattsburgh that lack the population density to absorb the increases, the usage is leading to higher costs for customers.
Monthly bills for average city residents increased nearly $10 in January because of the two cryptocurrency companies, according to the PSC.
The new tariff can be imposed by power authorities on high-density load customers that do not qualify for economic development assistance and have a maximum demand exceeding 300 kW and a load density that exceeds 250 kWh per square foot per year, an amount the state agency has determined exceeds the demand by traditional commercial customers.
The action is expected to take effect at the end of this month.
Had the new rates been in place in January, the two cryptocurrency companies in Plattsburgh would have seen a more than 60 percent increase in their monthly electricity costs, according to the PSC.
NYMPA’s petition also noted while cryptocurrency operations soak up utility usage, the companies do not bring the economic development traditionally associated with similar load-sized companies, including job creation and capital investment.
There are at least three cryptocurrency companies operating in upstate New York, according to NYMPA.
WASHINGTON SETS PRECEDENT
The groundwork for the action was partially paved by a Washington state utility corporation.
The Chelan County Public Utility District (CCPUD) temporarily imposed a moratorium on cryptocurrency mining operations before introducing a new rate class last year, which applies a surcharge to what they call high-density load (HDL) users that consume more than five megawatts of electricity.
Faced with multiple service requests from interested miners that would more than double the company’s current load and require more infrastructure to be built to accommodate them, CCPUD also imposed a more stringent application process and began requiring HDLs to pay for engineering work in advance.
“The intent was really to weed out those who were serious and not serious about their requests,” CCPUD spokesperson Suzanne Hartman told The Sun. “We want to know who’s really serious — and in a sense, it’s helped.”
Chelan, a lakeside city of 4,100 located about three hours east of Seattle, also imposed a moratorium on new cryptocurrency mining operations on Feb. 13.
And nearby Wenatchee issued an interim control ordinance barring operations from residential areas, a measure designed to mitigate health and safety risks posed by operations that aren’t properly ventilated.
CCPUD conducts usage audits when they suspect a bitcoiner may be operating in a residential district.
“We need to be aware of, and deal with, those who are trying to fly under the radar,” Hartman said. “We need to be cautious about them, particularly if they’re in a residential area.”
SAFETY CONCERNS
The health and safety factor is also the driving force behind the City of Plattsburgh’s proposed moratorium.
City of Plattsburgh Mayor Colin Read has compared the computer boxes used to solve complex equations and generate digital currency like bitcoin to space heaters.
What electricity the computer boxes use — which could be up to 10 percent of the city’s total consumption in a month — is output in heat, he said, and that presents a possible ventilation issue.
“They may protect their own investment, but are (miners) going to do their due diligence of protecting their neighbors’ property? This has greater community interest,” Read told reporters last week.
The City of Plattsburgh wants to impose a moratorium on operations using at least 250 kilowatts per month for the next 18 months, a period Read has said the city will use to generate solutions of their own.
Asked if those solutions would be a result of collaboration with miners, Read said yes.
“I have already been speaking with miners, experts, and investors from that industry to see how we can both protect our residents and create an environment within which they can still succeed,” he said.
PUBLIC HEARING TONIGHT
If enacted, Plattsburgh’s temporary ban will bar any new mining operations from registering in the city for the next 18 months, and impose a fine of up to $1,000 per day of noncompliance.
Read revealed last week that the City of Plattsburgh has received “a lot” of applications from miners hoping to move in, and when paired with concerns about fire suppression and safety, that prompted the moratorium proposal.
There are two facilities currently licensed to operate in the city.
Read said he wasn’t sure what their names were, but pointed to the former Imperial Mill and Skyway Plaza as the locations. Neither will be effected by the moratorium, but could be subject to the NYMPA’s proposed rate changes.
Find the full text of the law at cityofplattsburgh-ny.gov/civicalerts.aspx?aid=229.
The Plattsburgh Common Council will hear public comment on the law at 5 p.m. in City Hall.