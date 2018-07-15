State races come into focus, but third-party presents wild card

× Expand File photo Assemblyman Dan Stec (R-Queensbury) is running for a fourth term this year.

PLATTSBURGH | State-level races are coming into focus following last week's filing deadline for petition signatures to get on the ballot.

State Sen. Betty Little (R-Queensbury) is a seeking a ninth term to represent Senate District 45 and is poised to defend her seat in a four-way contest.

Emily Martz, a former Democratic congressional candidate for New York’s 21st Congressional District, filed petitions to run on the Democratic Party line; Mark Schneider, the Working Families Party line, and Steve Ruzbacki filed to run as the Green Party candidate.

Little has submitted petitions for the Republican, Independence, Conservative and Reform lines.

State Assemblyman D. Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay) has submitted signatures for the Democratic, Working Families and Independence Party lines, and is running opposed for a second two-year term for Assembly District 115, which encompasses Clinton and Franklin counties.

State Assemblyman Dan Stec (R-Queensbury) is also seeking re-election, and has submitted signatures for the Republican, Conservative and Reform lines for Assembly District 114, which covers all of Essex and Warren counties and portions of Washington and Saratoga counties.

Ronald Kim, also a former Democratic candidate for New York’s 21st Congressional District, has submitted signatures to run on the Working Families Party line.

A third ex-congressional Democratic candidate, Don Boyajian, is running for a Capital Region state Assembly seat.

WILSON QUESTION

While Tedra Cobb scored a decisive win for the Democratic nomination to challenge Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro) this fall, Katie Wilson remains on the ballot as a Working Families Party candidate, joining Green Party candidate Lynn Kahn.

Due to state election law, Wilson will remain on the ballot unless she dies, moves out of state, gets convicted of a crime or is nominated for another electoral position elsewhere.

Wilson has repeatedly pledged not to be a spoiler in the congressional contest, and endorsed Cobb immediately following last month’s primary win.

But she has played coy on a possible run for state office.

While she ruled out running against Little in a statement issued earlier this month, she has teased an announcement may be imminent.

“I look forward to revealing my next move in the coming weeks,” Wilson said in the statement. “And expect to see me back on the ballot sooner than you may think possible.”

Working Families Party state director Bill Lipton told the New York Times last week the party wants to back Cobb and is in talks with Wilson to put her name in contention for state legislative office, “a process that involves moving an existing W.F.P. candidate — who happens to be a lawyer — to instead run for State Supreme Court.”

“This is the bizarre mechanism we have to go through in order to change our endorsement,” Lipton was quoted as saying. “The primary is over and the world is changed.”

Kim, a bankruptcy lawyer who lives in Saratoga Springs, admitted he’s just a placeholder.

“WFP approached me and basically asked me to be a placeholder for another candidate, and I agreed,” Kim told The Sun. “I’m not an official candidate.”

Kim said he didn’t have any additional details on the party’s plans.

Joe Seeman, a spokesman for the Working Families Party, told The Sun an announcement will be made in the coming week.

“We will announce all of our candidates, our far-out, 'far-left’ and far-flung plans,” Seeman said.

Stec said he wouldn’t want to react to a hypothetical race.

“I’m transparent, accessible and approachable, and think I earned that reputation,” Stec told The Sun. “If I have an opponent, great — I’m ready.”

Wilson didn’t respond for comment for this story.