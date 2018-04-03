State reaches $168 billion budget deal

Photo provided/Mike Groll, Office of the Governor of the State of New York
Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced a $168 billion budget deal Friday, March 30 in Albany.
PLATTSBURGH | Lawmakers passed a $168.3 billion state budget early Saturday.
The spending plan closes a $4.4 billion shortfall amid risks to federal aid and includes a $1 billion increase in state education aid.
Employers will also be given the option to shift to a payroll tax, a measure proposed by Gov. Andrew Cuomo as a workaround to the new federal cap on state and local tax deductions.
A new fee on opioid manufacturers is projected to raise $100 million annually for efforts to combat the opiate epidemic.
The budget also contains new surcharges on ridesharing services and a new state sexual harassment policy.
“This budget was the most difficult budget that I think we have done,” said Cuomo, citing ongoing uncertainty at the federal level.
Key environmental issues include $300 million for the Environmental Protection Fund, an ongoing investment in funds for clean drinking water and infrastructure and $65 million to combat algal blooms statewide.
LOCAL REACTIONS
A controversial proposal to change how local governments and school districts are compensated for state-owned lands in the Adirondacks and Catskills by utilizing a payment-in-lieu-of-taxes system was not included in the final spending plan, a decision roundly praised by local stakeholders.
“After a long and drawn out budget negotiation, I was very pleased to see an on-time budget that removed the PILOT, which would have changed the way the state would pay taxes on forever wild lands in New York,” said state Assemblyman Dan Stec (R-Queensbury).
Assemblyman Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay) said the shift would have passed expenses to local taxpayers.
“It would have also left local governments with less leverage to negotiate with the state in the future,” Jones said. “By continuing to assess Forest Preserve lands in the same manner as private lands, we’re protecting this vital revenue source for the North Country so our neighborhoods can grow rather than wither.”
The state Division of the Budget had defended the proposal as one that would see localities receiving more funds annually with less administrative oversight.
Reforms to deepen incentives and tax breaks to promote sustainable logging were also not included in the budget bills.
“This was one of the greatest missed conservation opportunities in the budget this year, and we ask that legislative leaders get behind the proposal for next year’s budget,” said Jessica Ottney Mahar, policy director for the Nature Conservancy in New York, which lobbied heavily for the bill.
Stec was he was encouraged to see an increase in education foundation and library aid, funds to combat opioid abuse and the restoration of a funding stream to ensure the maintenance of local roads and bridges.
The North Country Chamber of Commerce (NCCC) praised $175 million in support for workforce development, a continued $5 million investment in the Trudeau Institute and a $62.5 million capital commitment for the Olympic Regional Development Authority.
NCCC President Garry Douglas highlighted allocations for activities designed to strengthen the U.S.-Canada relationship and for continued development of the North Country’s transportation equipment and aerospace cluster.
“The budget also continues the Regional Economic Development Council system and competition for an eighth year,” Douglas said, “which is something we applaud as this system and approach has undeniably served the North Country especially well.”
NO NEW TAXES
Senate Republicans succeeded in batting back the governor’s request for $1 billion in new taxes and fees, said state Sen. Betty Little (R-Queensbury).
“For taxpayers and small businesses, in particular, it is important the state holds the line on revenue raisers for affordability, the health of the economy and for job creation,” Little said.
Little touted investments in numerous local programs, including tick prevention, funds for a Ray Brook facility that monitors acid rain recovery, and monies for numerous higher education and workforce development initiatives at local colleges, including $500,000 for autism regional centers.
The enacted budget also allows for the creation of a legislative pay commission to examine whether to lawmakers should get a bump on their $79,500 annual salary for the first time in decades.
CUOMO SCORES WINS
Cuomo proposed several policy measures in January, many of which were removed during negotiations with legislative leaders, including early voting and the elimination of cash bail requirements for low-level criminal offenders.
But the governor also notched several wins, including the creation of two new state-operated charitable contribution funds to accept donations for health care and education improvements.
Employers will now also have the opportunity to replace the income tax currently paid by employees with a payroll tax paid by the company.
Legislation to tighten up firearm ownership among domestic abusers was also passed by the state legislature.
The new law bolsters the list of “serious” crimes which require the loss of a gun license and the surrender of all firearms upon conviction — including misdemeanors.
Those convicted of a domestic crime are now required to surrender all firearms, not just handguns, following their conviction.
And those wanted for a felony or other serious offenses will not be able to obtain or renew a firearm license before their case is resolved.
Cuomo said the measures are “common sense” reforms that further weaken the “inextricable” link between gun violence and domestic abuse.
“This legislation builds on our gun laws — already the strongest in the nation — to make New York safer and stronger,” Cuomo said.
Lawmakers passed the budget early Saturday just hours ahead of the beginning of the state’s new fiscal year.
The state Assembly wrapped up their session shortly before 4 a.m.
Stec has long lashed Albany’s culture of tying policy proposals to the budget and passing a flurry of bills at the last minute, giving lawmakers scant time to read and digest the legislation.
The lawmaker also blasted what he called the state’s “tax-and-spend” culture.
“New Yorkers are being buried under high taxes and forced out of state by the high cost of living,” he said. “As legislators, we need to be focusing on reducing the tax burden and making New York more affordable for its residents.”
State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli acknowledged “areas of concern.”
“As in past years, the budget negotiation process was mostly done behind closed doors, leaving the public in the dark about how taxpayer money will be spent,” DiNapoli said in a statement. “My office will provide a more detailed analysis of the enacted budget in the coming weeks.”