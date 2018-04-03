State reaches $168 billion budget deal

× Expand Photo provided/Mike Groll, Office of the Governor of the State of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced a $168 billion budget deal Friday, March 30 in Albany.

PLATTSBURGH | Lawmakers passed a $168.3 billion state budget early Saturday.

The spending plan closes a $4.4 billion shortfall amid risks to federal aid and includes a $1 billion increase in state education aid.

Employers will also be given the option to shift to a payroll tax, a measure proposed by Gov. Andrew Cuomo as a workaround to the new federal cap on state and local tax deductions.

A new fee on opioid manufacturers is projected to raise $100 million annually for efforts to combat the opiate epidemic.

The budget also contains new surcharges on ridesharing services and a new state sexual harassment policy.

“This budget was the most difficult budget that I think we have done,” said Cuomo, citing ongoing uncertainty at the federal level.

Key environmental issues include $300 million for the Environmental Protection Fund, an ongoing investment in funds for clean drinking water and infrastructure and $65 million to combat algal blooms statewide.

LOCAL REACTIONS

A controversial proposal to change how local governments and school districts are compensated for state-owned lands in the Adirondacks and Catskills by utilizing a payment-in-lieu-of-taxes system was not included in the final spending plan, a decision roundly praised by local stakeholders.

“After a long and drawn out budget negotiation, I was very pleased to see an on-time budget that removed the PILOT, which would have changed the way the state would pay taxes on forever wild lands in New York,” said state Assemblyman Dan Stec (R-Queensbury).

Assemblyman Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay) said the shift would have passed expenses to local taxpayers.

“It would have also left local governments with less leverage to negotiate with the state in the future,” Jones said. “By continuing to assess Forest Preserve lands in the same manner as private lands, we’re protecting this vital revenue source for the North Country so our neighborhoods can grow rather than wither.”

The state Division of the Budget had defended the proposal as one that would see localities receiving more funds annually with less administrative oversight.

Reforms to deepen incentives and tax breaks to promote sustainable logging were also not included in the budget bills.