State reveals Frontier Town campground plans

Plans for a state-run campgrounds at the former Frontier Town site in North Hudson include 91 campsites to accommodate a range of camping experiences.

NORTH HUDSON | The state Department of Environmental Conservation has revealed plans for the proposed state-operated campgrounds at Frontier Town.

Plans released on Thursday call for 91 campsites, including 33 equestrian camping sites modeled after DEC’s Otter Creek facility, 13 slots for recreational vehicles and 45 tent camping sites constructed on a 91-acre parcel owned by Essex County and North Hudson.

Two shower buildings, a playground, two pavilions and a solar-powered ticket booth will also be constructed.

The sites will not be visible to recreational users of the Schroon River.

“I am truly elated beyond words and cannot wait for the shovels to be put in the ground,” said North Hudson Town Supervisor Ron Moore in a statement.

A 30-feet buffer zone will be maintained between all tent sites. The proposed DEC campground was designed by C.T. Male Associates. An equestrian camping area modeled after DEC's Otter Creek facility will provide space for 33 sites, including Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant features.

WORK TO START IN FEBRUARY

The campground area is designed to serve as a launchpad for regional travel destinations, part of a strategy to buoy the local economy and steer visitors into less-trafficked areas of the central Adirondacks.

A proposed trail system will connect to an existing network along state Route 9 and part of the Schroon Lake-North Hudson Snowmobile trail network known as the Ti to Co Line Trail.

The network will also link into the Hammond Pond Wild Forest to the east, the Vanderwhacker Mountain Wild Forest on the west and the Palmer Pond Bridge connection on the west, leading to publicly owned lands, including Boreas Ponds and the Essex Chain Lakes Complex.

DEC anticipates site work to begin in February 2018 pending approval of the Adirondack Park Agency permit application, which the agency has deemed complete.

“The Trail Side Day Use Area is expected to be open in Fall 2018, and it is anticipated that the Frontier Town Campground, Equestrian and Day Use Area will be fully operational by Summer 2019," said the agency in a statement announcing the plans.

A rendering of the entrance to the proposed Frontier Town campground, equestrian and day use area.

A pair of public information meetings are scheduled for Dec. 11 at the North Hudson Town Hall at 3 and 6 p.m.

The plans also include a parking area for all-season trail access to be located off Frontier Town Road near state Route 9, providing year-round parking for 26 vehicles, including spots for 18 vehicles with snowmobile trailers, six for vehicles only, and two for accessible vehicles.