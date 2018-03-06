State rolls out more broadband details

× Expand File photo Localities across the North Country have been promised universal broadband, and details on the final round of grant funds for the state’s universal broadband program are continuing to trickle in. PLATTSBURGH | The state has pledged to bring universal broadband to localities across the state, and details on the final round of grants for local communities are continuing to trickle out. The state doled out a total of $103.5 million for six providers across the North Country, including $66 million in state funds. Clinton County was the top recipient in the tri-county area with 11,666 locations slated to be addressed in the final funding package, which was announced in January. Seventeen localities will benefit from $44.1 million in total funding, with $32.2 million being allocated by the state. Top recipients, according to the state Broadband Program Office (BPO), include the towns of Peru and Plattsburgh, which will see 2,363 and 2,341 locations addressed, respectively. Schuyler Falls contains 1,668 locations that will be addressed, with Dannemora and Saranac also pegged as high-needs areas. Grants were awarded through a reverse auction of U.S. Census blocks, and details on the exact breakdown by locality are forthcoming. But a review of U.S. Census data reveals Hughes Network Systems, Mohawk Networks, Slic Network Solutions and Verizon are the four providers that received awards to provide service within Clinton County. Gov. Andrew Cuomo said 99.9 percent of the state will have access to speeds of 100 mbps or greater at the program’s completion, with 25 mbps for the remaining areas. About half of the unserved homes across the state will be served by Hughes, which offers satellite service. The Maryland-based provider received $15.4 million in state grants to provide service to 75,638 locations statewide, joining some $13.6 million in private and federal commitments. While the exact town-level data remains undetermined, the provider received $3.2 million for the North Country projects. Paired with a $2.6 million private and federal commitment, total local investment is $5.7 million. Hughes did not return an email or phone call seeking comment by the time this story went to print on Tuesday morning. × 1 of 5 Expand × 2 of 5 Expand × 3 of 5 Expand × 4 of 5 Expand × 5 of 5 Expand Prev Next MOPPING UP THE MAP The 43 awarded projects announced by the governor in Plattsburgh in January will cover 122,285 locations statewide. In total, the state BPO allocated $210 million for the third phase, and has pledged up to $500 million from bank settlements, which will be leveraged with private investment.

Select projects will also leverage up to $170 million in additional support from the federal Connect America Fund. Essex County will see $10.7 million in total investment — about 69 percent of which will come from the state — with 3,949 locations flagged to be served by Hughes, Frontier and Slic. Top beneficiaries include Lewis and Crown Point, which will see 545 and 509 locations addressed. Locations in Elizabethtown (473), Minerva (412), Jay (332), Chesterfield (309), Moriah (227), Essex (228), Ticonderoga (200) and Willsboro (150) will also be served. Franklin County will see $11.4 million in total investment to serve 4,408 locations, with about 49 percent of the funding coming from state subsidies. Bombay is the top beneficiary with 1,533 units, with Tupper Lake and Harrietstown containing 178 and 148 locations respectively. Hughes, Mohawk and Slic received the contracts. Hamilton County will see $2.4 million in total investment to serve 2,803 addresses, the majority of them located in Wells, Speculator and Long Lake. Hughes received the majority of U.S. Census blocks, with Frontier garnering a small portion. VERIZON AND CHARTER INVOLVEMENT UNCLEAR Several of the providers, including Frontier and Slic, already have footprints in the North Country. And Verizon is now participating in the program after $18.5 million from the federal Connect American Fund provided to be an additional enticement, monies joined by $85.3 million in state funding and nearly $45 million in private financing. Those efforts are expected to provide coverage to 18,314 locations statewide, according to the BPO. Verizon didn’t return an email seeking clarification on their coverage areas by press time. An unknown number of homes are also poised to benefit from an expansion of Charter (doing business as Spectrum) coverage areas as a result of their merger with Time Warner Cable. The BPO offered all U.S. Census blocks in the state as eligible for bidding in the New NY Broadband Program except for those that either already have high-speed access or already have a contractual commitment to provide service in the near future. “The vast majority” of these are areas committed to by Charter, a BPO spokesman told The Sun last month. “If not awarded in our program, and unserved, these are likely Charter commitment areas.”

Precise information on those areas remains unclear. While the provider has confirmed they have built out to homes and businesses in Clinton, Essex and Franklin counties, they have declined to provide exact details. Their most recent update in December saw 42,000 homes wired statewide. “Our report summary doesn’t include detail from every county, and we’ll extend our network to additional homes and businesses in these counties as we work toward the 145,000 commitment,” said Laura Pritchard, a spokesperson. SEARCH TOOL PLANNED Empire State Development Executive Vice President of Innovation and Broadband Jeffrey Nordhaus offered an update on recent efforts last Monday at an event sponsored by The Town of Johnsburg Community Development Corporation in North Creek. The state agency, which oversees the BPO, is in the process of building an online search function. “We’re going to be working on a tool where you can just enter your address and it’s going to pop up any providers in your area, and if there any grants underway,” Nordhaus said. “We’ve been working on that for a few months.” Slic is planning on introducing a similar function, and noted their exact footprint in the community remains unclear. “I just don’t have those exact locations from the state yet, so I can’t show you that info in any detail tonight,” Slic Vice President of Technical Operations Kevin Lynch said last Monday. David Wolff, broadband committee chair of AdkAction, a non-profit that is acting as a conduit between the BPO and local communities, moderated the discussion between stakeholders and providers. Wolff told attendees he will make the precise neighborhood breakdowns, including slides detailing service areas by neighborhood, available once that information has been finalized. Independent work is underway to produce Google Earth Maps to present the U.S. Census blocks by provider across the towns and counties in the North Country, he said. Local officials said they looked forward to receiving clarity. “Telling me 150 homes is great, but until they provide data with the maps, it’s impossible to determine if it’s successful and what the impacts are going to be,” said Essex County Board of Supervisors Vice Chairman Shaun Gillilland.