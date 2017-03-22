State Senate greenlights towns to set own speed limits

× If the Assembly passes a similar bill, towns might have the ability to change traffic speeds on roads without state permission in the future. Photo by Teah Dowling

PLATTSBURGH — Towns might have the ability to change traffic speeds on roads without state permission in the future.

The state Senate approved legislation earlier this month granting towns the option of setting their own speed limits on town roads.

State Sen. Betty Little (R-Queensbury) co-sponsored the legislation.

Currently, towns must apply for a speed limit reductions through the state Department of Transportation — an extensive process that requires numerous studies and takes months to complete.

The proposed law would grant towns that ability by hiring licensed professional engineer who specializes in traffic operations.

“It could be beneficial,” said Peru Supervisor Pete Glushko. “But it could also be a budget buster.”

According to the National Society of Professional Engineers, licensed engineers make an annual median salary of $99,000.

Going through the state is free, said Peru Highway Superintendent Mike Farrell.

“It [the proposed legislation] would speed up the process,” he said. “But it’s not going to do us any good because we would have to pay for somebody.”

Peru officials asked the state DOT to reduce the speed on Jabez Allen Road from 40 miles per hour to 30 or 35 last summer due to speeding and safety concerns.

That request was denied based on light traffic volumes being very light and “non-excessive traveling speeds,” said Michael Flick, regional public information officer for the DOT, in a previous interview.

While the new legislation could help change that verdict, said Farrell, the additional cost of a new employee would keep the town sticking with state protocol.

“Let the state do it [speed reductions],” Farrell said. “It’s free.”

Chazy Supervisor Mark Henry said he believes this legislation could be beneficial.

“I think that we have a better idea of what the speed limits should be since we work in our community,” he said. “Plus, it would save time.

“I wouldn’t cross the idea off the list because of that [the licensed professional engineer requirement].”

Henry said the towns could look into some type of shared services agreement to deplete the cost of an additional town employee, if this legislation passes both houses.

Flick told the Sun in a follow-up email that the “DOT has not taken a position on the bill and does not comment on bills on which we have not taken a position.”

In recent years, Mooers and Saranac have voiced concerns about speed limits in their community. In Essex County, Crown Point and Moriah have faced the same issues.

The proposed bill would make all New York municipalities equal in setting up speed limits since villages and cities are already allowed.

“It’s a requirement that isn’t necessary,” Little said in a statement. “Eliminating it would create some flexibility on the local level.”

Daniel MacEntee, a spokesman for the state senator, said the state Assembly has not yet offered a companion bill.

But, said MacEntee, Assemblyman Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay) has agreed to be the sponsor for this new legislation.

“If it passes both houses,” he said, “it will be up to the governor for consideration.”