State should develop anti-invasive species mascot

× Expand File photo The State of New York should create a mascot to raise awareness of invasive species.

As summer heats up, so are statewide efforts to raise awareness of invasive species.

Little in sight, huge in bite — these critters have an outsized impact.

Forests and bodies of waters throughout the Adirondack Park are threatened. From Lake Champlain and Lake George to inland bodies like Upper Saranac, all are subject to toxic hitchhikers catching rides from unassuming boaters.

Take the spiny water flea, for instance, which was discovered for the first time last summer in Indian Lake.

While these crustaceans are small enough to dance on the head of a pin, they’re no angel —

Once they infest a body of water, the flea wreaks havoc.

Not only do the creatures affect the food web, but they are easily caught on fishing lines, frustrating anglers who may choose to visit elsewhere, taking their tourist dollars with them.

The state incurs $500 million in economic losses occur each year just from canals and the Hudson River system, the state Department of Environmental Conservation has reported — 80 percent of which is from the commercial and sport fishing industry.

Use the chestnut blight as another example.

We’re old enough to remember when the streets of cities across upstate New York were lined with this handsome-looking tree.

They’re all gone, eradicated by a fungus.

There’s a veritable army of creepy-crawlies invading the state:

Milfoil, zebra mussels, the Asian shore crab and sea lamprey are already well-established.

Others are looming, including the emerald ash borer, the fast-growing hydrilla or the hemlock wooly adelgid, an insect with an appetite for destruction that is reportedly making its way northward.

The problem is magnified by New York’s status as home to some of the country’s busiest ports.

While there is no state law or regulation that can prevent this invasion, the good news is we’ve got world-class soldiers on the frontlines, and everyone is marching in lockstep, from local governments to environmental groups.

State lawmakers have aimed a firehouse of funds at the issue, doubling the budget for invasive species to $12 million since 2015.

As part of a new rapid response strategy to stamp out the threat, the DEC divvied out $320,000 in grant funds last week for regional projects.