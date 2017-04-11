State soothes skittish Adirondack officials on broadband process

× Expand Photo by Pete DeMola

LAKE PLACID — The long road to universal broadband coverage in the state begins and ends in Lake Placid.

It’s been two years since Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul traveled to the Olympic Village to introduce the ambitious plan to fully wire the state with high-speed internet by the end of 2018.

“This is like being in the room when they decided to fund the Erie Canal,” Hochul said to a rockstar-like reception.

The state has pledged up to $500 million, which will be leveraged with private investment through three rounds of grant funding, the last of which will open for bids later this spring.

Officials from the state Broadband Program Office (BPO) returned to Lake Placid last week to brief local officials on their progress. But the mood was far less celebratory, and officials were greeted by skeptical town supervisors in a half-empty ballroom.

The good: The state has already allocated $266 million, a number that reaches $344 million when paired with private funds. Ten North Country counties have seen $40 million in direct state investment, providing service to a collective 17,064 households, many of whom had viewed broadband as an unobtainable fantasy.

Once-dead zones have flickered to life, and what was once unthinkable — like streaming video — emanate from remote homes down country lanes.

Commitments as a result of the first two phases — the most recent round of grants was announced last month — will result in 98 percent of the state receiving speeds of up to 100 megabytes per second or higher, according to the BPO.

State and local officials agree that the service is critical for the region’s economic livelihood, and stories abound about students and local businesses who must piggybank on public hotspots for vital access.

But more than two-thirds of eligible households in the 12-county district await the service: According to the BPO, 36,828 households fall short of the 100 mbps target — about 59 percent of them in the Tri County area.

As they attempt to mop up the remaining areas, state officials say they remain fully committed to the project despite its hiccups — including delayed grant reimbursements, faulty U.S. census maps and anxiety by local officials that the remote homes along the so-called “last mile” may be left out.

“Two-thirds of the town of Dannemora does not receive internet,” said Dannemora Supervisor Bill Chase. “We’ve got 1,500 homes in the town.”

EVERYTHING AVAILABLE

As local representatives peppered them with questions, BPO officials said last week that all homes will eventually be included, whether it be through the final phase of grants or by another vehicle.

“Everything that is underserved in the entire state is available for bidding,” said Jeffrey S. Nordhaus, executive vice president of innovation and broadband at Empire State Development. “Every census block has a designated amount of support attached to it.”

The final round of some $220 million has been paired with an additional accelerant, $170 million in federal funds awarded to the state by the Federal Communications Commission.

While the North Country’s rugged terrain has provided unique challenges as the state attempts to tackle a project without precedent — if successful, New York will be the first state to have universal broadband coverage — perhaps one of the most vexing is determining which areas are actually served.

Local officials have long said the U.S. Census Bureau maps used by the state to stitch together the reverse auctions for bidders are inaccurate and may leave people out because they represent those areas as already being wired.

“My extreme belief is they are operating on extremely flawed data,” said Essex County Board of Supervisors Vice Chairman Shaun Gillilland, a long-time critic of the program.

The local official knows from experience: His own home is listed as served — not an uncommon refrain from officials across the North Country, many of whom rely on spotty DSL or satellite service, as Gillilland does.

Others have said the maps show state forestry roads, or abandoned farmhouses, as served.

But in Willsboro, a largely seasonal economy where single country lanes separate neighbors included in grant packages from those who are left out, this distinction is important, Gillilland said.

Nordhaus admitted the maps can be inaccurate as a result of their “one served, all served” format.

“We know it’s imperfect, so it’s important for communities to understand where there is service, and where there is not service,” he told officials.

He added: “If there’s an error, we’ll correct it.”

CHARTER MERGER

The mapping is just one concern that has local officials questioning if the state can deliver on its promises.

Another is their ability to wrangle in telecom giants like Verizon and Charter.

The former has declined to participate in the program to date, which means another provider will have to overbuild on their service area, an expensive prospect, and not always an attractive one for local providers wary over entering a larger competitor’s market.

Charter’s penchant for privacy has sparked concerns over where exactly they will build out as part of last year’s merger with Time Warner Cable.

As part of that $70 billion agreement, the state Public Service Commission required what is now the nation’s second-largest cable provider to improve broadband access for 145,000 rural and low-income households by 2020.

The requirement, which has a price tag of $300 million, requires them to hit benchmarks every year.

While the telecommunications giant is in the process of digitizing networks for legacy customers, Charter is not required to disclose their current or planned service areas under a confidentiality clause: the Connecticut-based provider claims that information is proprietary.

The areas where Charter will not build out are available for bidding: the state BPO has that information; local officials do not.

As they continue to fend off inquiries from their constituents, local officials say they are in a holding pattern when it comes to seeing which remaining areas may be served by these expansions.

The lack of clarity has resulted in some degree of sleuthing: Supervisors are now relying on a process of reverse divination by examining the areas already served, and trying to retroactively trace the areas that may be eventually included — particularly those final stretches upon which work is increasingly expensive.

“I think I’m going to be left in the dark in one corner of my town,” said Adirondack Local Government Review Board Chairman Jerry Delaney, who also serves as a town councilman in Saranac in Clinton County. “I’m concerned we will not be able to get the coverage that Charter plans to get buildout for.”

Delaney tried in vain to determine which remaining areas in his community will be covered.

But details remain elusive, and concerns are mounting as the lists of willing providers winnows ahead of the Aug. 15 application deadline.

While grateful that the state pushed Charter on expanding their coverage area, “I’m pretty frustrated with the information we can have about Charter,” Delaney said.

The confidentiality has also sparked tension that local providers cannot expand into those areas at the risk of violating non-compete agreements.

“Charter is holding them hostage,” Chase said.

Mohawk Networks, a Bombay-based provider, is now working with localities across Clinton County to survey possible installation areas.

“It does impact us greatly,” said Brenna Susice, a spokeswoman, when asked about Charter’s confidentiality.

Charter’s next 90-day implementation plan is due May 18, 2017.

“We are currently engaged in an extensive and thoughtful review of areas across upstate NY that lack access to our state-of-the-art broadband, TV and voice services," said Andrew Russell, a Charter spokesman. "As part of this process, we are pleased to work with interested parties to review potential deployment opportunities, and will continue to do so.”

Delaney said the town will continue to be assertive: “The town board will do everything we can to ensure no area in Saranac is left out during this process,” he said.

SLOW SPEEDS

The project has also thrust into the spotlight existing problems with the broadband providers currently serving the North Country.

As the state continues to dole out grants, stakeholders question if the providers themselves can deliver on their promises.

Frontier Communications received $7.3 million in funds last month for service expansions to Black Brook, Ausable, Jay and Newcomb.

But subscribers in places like Indian Lake, Chesterfield and Wilmington have long complained that Frontier’s service is slower than advertised.

“I continue to receive complaints weekly about people paying for service from Frontier and not getting it, and then when they try to resolve it, it goes nowhere,” said Essex County Board of Supervisors Chairman Randy Preston, who represents Wilmington.

Preston said he personally filed a complaint with the state Attorney General’s Office against Frontier for charging people for services they are allegedly not receiving.

In his town’s quarterly newsletter, he encouraged residents to contact the state office themselves.

“The AG is taking action against Charter for poor service, and the service with Frontier is far worse,” Preston wrote, referring to Attorney General Eric Schneiderman’s lawsuit against the provider, which was filed in January.

Frontier Communications did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment on the allegations.

NEW FRONTIER?

Local officials are also bedeviled by the snafus as part of the effort’s predecessor, Connect NY.

While that program was ultimately successful in wiring some of the state’s most remote areas — including much of Hamilton County, which does not even have a permanent traffic light — other areas are patiently awaiting service nearly five years after a provider received grants, but stumbled over a series of roadblocks, including North Hudson, Schroon, Minerva and Newcomb in southern Essex County.

“The irony is that the fiber runs through town,” said Newcomb Supervisor Wes Miga.

Miga said he was confident the town would receive service now that they’ve been included in two proposals.

But Chase, the Dannemora supervisor, had a more dim outlook, citing the stalled Lyon Mountain Broadband and Bellmont North Next Generation Broadband projects, a combined $1.9 million effort that would provide service to those communities.

“It’s not fair to the towns involved in the program,” he said.

The state said they have made policy changes to both expedite grant disbursements and to ensure providers must have the capital necessary to move the projects forward once the bids have been awarded.

“We made dramatic improvements and changes to the Broadband Program Office since that time,” Nordhaus said. “(Providers) have to be fully funded.”

Officials across the region are closely keeping an eye on that provider, Slic Network Solutions, particularly as they have continued to receive funds, including $3.7 million last month for a project in Keene (Slic did not receive funding in the first phase).

Nordhaus defended the state’s progress, citing the groundbreaking nature of the initiative.

“No one has ever done this before,” he said.

Like other officials smarting over the snags, North Hudson Supervisor Ron Moore remained skeptical.

“Four years later, not a cable has been laid,” Moore said.

Moore has reason to be nervous:

His town, while home to just 240 year-round residents, is also the epicenter of another ambitious state effort: The $32 million project to transform the Frontier Town theme park into a regional tourism hub, and one that is reliant on cutting-edge technology.

The long-delayed broadband project would have wired those parcels, which now only have DSL service provided by Verizon — the same company sitting out the program, and who have not committed to Round 3.

“We don’t have it now, and we will need to have it by the time Frontier Town comes to fruition,” Moore said.

Just hours before that briefing, officials from the state Department of Environmental Conservation said they were working at a blistering clip to expedite the project.

“We have a team in place and are working on implementation faster than we’ve moved before,” said DEC Executive Deputy Commissioner Kenneth Lynch.

TOP OF THE NINTH

As the state prepares to enter the endgame, localities also need to be assertive in educating their office on the exact makeup on the ground in their communities, Nordhaus said, and determining exactly which homes have not been included in the current mapping.

Nordhaus sailed through a PowerPoint presentation, which included efforts localities can undertake to ensure all homes are covered: “Counties can help by undertaking their own mapping efforts,” read a slide.

Other suggestions included setting up local taskforces, streamlining permitting processes, identifying a single point of contract for the state BPO, facilitating outreach with providers, creating project checklists and becoming aware of existing franchise agreements that may need to be renegotiated.

Nordhaus also encouraged elected officials to attend the BPO’s bidder conference next month.

“At the end of the day, it’s a public-private partnership,” Nordhaus said.

Essex County was a prime recipient of funds last month, with about a half-dozen locales receiving commitments from Frontier and Slic, among other local providers.

Gillilland, the Essex County official, is open to the idea of localities becoming more active in aiding the state with their mapping efforts — “If they ask, I can drive around and show them,” he said — but is also concerned that time may be running out, and the state BPO’s olive branch may be too little, too late.

“All of a sudden we’re going to jump in and form a team to determine the permitting progress?” Gillilland said. “That’s going to be a real problem.”

Gillilland said Essex County would be happy to conduct a mapping effort, but ticked off an alphabet soup of agencies that would need to be brought in to help streamline permitting.

“This is definitely the top of the ninth inning there,” he said. “If that’s the case, they better reach out to localities and counties as soon as possible so we mobilize this effort.”

At the town level, Preston said: “The town will step up to the plate to try to make sure that this is accurate.”

Hamilton County Board of Supervisors Chairman Bill Farber urged his colleagues in local government to stay positive.

“I encourage you to take this with absolutely no cynicism, because you have the same interests as the BPO has,” Farber said. “We’re now trying to build the toughest of the toughest.”

On the projects that have been leapfrogged: “Nobody’s abandoning those projects,” he said.

For the state, failure is not an option.

“The projects have to be done by 2018,” said Nordhaus.