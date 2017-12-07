State to build North Country welcome center in Thousand Islands

× Expand Photo of via Cyndy Yates via Creative Commons Licensing. The state has announced plans to establish a new North Country Welcome Center near the Thousand Islands Bridge in Collins Landing, Jefferson County.

PLATTSBURGH | The state has announced plans to build a North Country Welcome Center near the Thousand Islands Bridge in Collins Landing, Jefferson County.

The proposed site, 25 miles north of Watertown, is about three hours west of Plattsburgh.

The new facility is designed to boost regional tourism promotion by promoting local attractions, foods, craft beverages and other destinations.

Items flagged for promotion in the St. Lawrence region include Boldt Castle on Heart Island in Alexandria Bay and the Antique Boat Museum in Clayton.

State officials said the site will also showcase additional attractions in the North Country.

The center will also include a Taste NY market showcasing locally grown and sourced products from across the region.

Preliminary plans call for a one-story structure with an open ceiling located on Thousand Islands Bridge Authority property.

While operational details are still being worked out, preliminary construction, which includes utility work and some clearing, will tentatively begin this week.

Full construction will begin in the early spring, and the facility is expected to open next fall.

Funding was approved as part of the 2018 state budget, with NY Works monies through Empire State Development serving as the primary source.

“The unparalleled beauty of the Thousand Islands and the St. Lawrence River along with world-class local attractions make this the perfect home for the North County Welcome Center,” said Gov. Andrew Cuomo in a statement. “This new Welcome Center will promote regional attractions and products, support the local economy and help show off the wonder of the North Country to thousands of visitors each year.”

The state has opened four centers statewide since last October, and plans for as many as 11 across the state.

Recently opened centers include the Long Island Welcome Center in Dix Hills, Suffolk County; the New York City Welcome Center at the Javits Center in Manhattan; the Mohawk Valley Welcome Center between Fultonville and Canajoharie along the New York State Thruway, and the Southern Tier Welcome Center in Kirkwood, Broome County.