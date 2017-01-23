State to invest $20m in Whiteface, Gore upgrades

× Expand Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Monday, Jan. 23 announced up to $20 million in state investment for improvements to Whiteface and Gore. The investments must be paired with up to $80 million from the private sector, he said.

PLATTSBURGH — Gov. Andrew Cuomo has pledged up to $20 million in state investment for major upgrades to a pair of Adirondack ski resorts.

The improvements to Gore and Whiteface Mountain, announced by the governor in Plattsburgh on Monday, will enhance the current facilities and create modern skiing, lodging, dining and retail opportunities and year-round activities at the two facilities.

The project will be the first major upgrade at both Whiteface and Gore in 30 years.

Planned upgrades at Whiteface include:

Expanding the Bear Den Lodge and adding a state-of-the-art learning center, bar and restaurant;

Expanding and renovating the Adirondack Base Lodge and parking lot;

Installing a line connecting the Bear Den Learning Center area to the Mid Station;

Building one of the longest zip lines in North America;

Building the longest mountain coaster in the United States.

And at Gore Mountain:

Expanding seating capacity and modernizing the Saddle Lodge’s facilities and infrastructure;

Adding a third story to the Base Lodge – building corporate meeting room space, additional seating and customer amenities, and expanding the rental shop in the Northwoods Lodge;

Restoring the original 1967 gondola unloading station into a Gore summit warming facility and overlook.

“New York State has Olympic-caliber assets and world-class skiing, but the facilities at Gore and Whiteface are outdated and sub-par,” said Cuomo. “This investment will transform these resorts into year-round, world-class skiing destinations and attract new skiers and snowboarders from around the globe.”

Modern-day ski resorts are shifting their primary functions from just purely ski and snowboarding based facilities to ones that provide upscale amenities, conveniences and year-round attractions, he said.

When comparing the facilities to other resorts, including Killington, both fall short, he said.

But the funds come with strings attached:

The state investment, said the governor, will leverage up to $80 million in private funding.

"If we make this investment, then we want to partner with private sector management companies that do this and do this extraordinarily well," Cuomo said. "Make them bring their money to the table. We think we can leverage $80 million and remake these facilities in to world class facilities that are high end and I believe we are going to increase tourism even more."

BIG BOOST

Winter tourism at Whiteface and Gore Mountains accounts for more than $100 million in economic impact each year in the North Country, according to the governor's office.

His administration, he said, has made it a top priority to leverage natural assets in the region to increase visitors, create jobs and spur economic growth.

Local officials have long called for the upgrades, which they said are necessary to remain competitive at the global level.

The funding, said Cuomo, will allow the facilities to do exactly that while also generating opportunities to increase off-season revenue and bolster small businesses in the surrounding region.

The funds are in addition to the $12. 5 million the state pledged to the Olympic Regional Development Authority as part of the proposed 2017-18 state budget.

ONGOING EFFORTS

The announced upgrades joins other state efforts to promote winter tourism in the region, including the I LOVE NY ad campaign rolled out last week in downstate television markets and a Free Snowmobiling Weekend for all out-of-state and Canadian snowmobilers from Friday, February 3, through Sunday, Feb. 5.

The tourism industry in 2015 generated a total economic impact of $102 billion – an all-time high for the state, according to the governor’s office.

That number may rise with the completion of a multi-use trail, which the governor introduced earlier this month, asking for lawmakers to authorize $53 million to complete the first phase of the 750-mile system, which would complete the Erie Canalway and Hudson Greenway before venturing north, through Albany and through the Champlain Valley.

And on Monday, speaking at the Plattsburgh International Airport, to which he pledged $38 million earlier this month, Cuomo also introduced the master plan for the Gateway to the Adirondacks, the proposed new recreational hub at Frontier Town in Essex County.

“The Governor’s leadership and new programs will be a game changer here in the Adirondacks,” said Regional Office of Sustainable Tourism CEO James McKenna. “His continued promotion of tourism as an economic driver and increased investment through programs such as I Love New York and Market New York, have been a catalyst for significantly increased traveler activity here.”

We’ll update this story with more information as it becomes available.