State wants Tub Mill Pond parcel

× Expand Photo provided Tub Mill Pond in Moriah is now in private hands, but the state Department of Environmental Conservation wants to buy it.

MORIAH – The Town of Moriah must decide whether to endorse the sale of Tub Mill Pond to the State of New York.

Without town approval, state law does not allow the purchase with state Environmental Protection Fund money, which the Department of Environmental Conservation wants to use.

The 1,200-acre area is located off Ensign Pond Road in Moriah, and is currently owned by Tub Mill Pond LLC, a sportsmen’s group.

It had been offered for sale previously for more than $1.9 million. Besides Tub Mill Pond, the sale includes Rockport Pond, which has a small dam, and Smith Pond.

Moriah Town Supervisor Thomas Scozzafava said the town has 90 days, which is up Feb. 28, to review the letter from the state and decide if it will support the sale.

“You have a willing seller,” he said at a recent Moriah Town Council meeting. “They spent $2 million to replace the dam. It’s surrounded by state land on all three sides.”

The 40,000-acre Hammond Pond Wilderness Area borders the parcel.

“It’s posted now,” Scozzafava said. “The public would have full access to the property (with the sale).”

He said he didn’t know if motorized access, such as snowmobiles, would be allowed, and it would probably depend on the land classification the state put on it after a purchase.

He said the best course would be to hold a special meeting and invite a DEC representative to discuss the purchase with them.

The supervisor said they’d also like to get input from the public on the request. He said if the town opposes the sale, the state would probably still buy the property, but using other sources of funding.

The special meeting will be scheduled after he talks with DEC, Scozzafava said.