Status of former Johnsburg Garage up to state, courts

× Expand Photo by Chris South Warren County is trying to get permission from the state to clean up the site of the former Johnsburg Garage at Route 8 and Oven Mountain Road in Johnsburg. The county would like to auction the property for unpaid taxes, but does not want to take ownership of potential soil contamination on the site.

JOHNSBURG — Local resident Bob Nessle told Johnsburg Town Board he had an idea to help the town and county rid itself of a longstanding eyesore.

Nessle last month proposed a 50/50 raffle at $100 per ticket, with entrants making a guess as to when the roof of the former Johnsburg Garage on Route 8 would collapse.

“It’s going to come down this year, you just have to pick the day,” Nessle said.

Nessle, a 50-year resident, said this week the site was a former Dodge dealership, then auto repair shop. The site, he said, has not done any retail sales since about 1998, perhaps earlier.

“A local logging operator bought the site and used as a home base and did repairs on machinery for several years,” Nessle said.

The owner of record is Edna Mosher, widow of the late Henry Mosher.

Warren County Attorney Brian Reichenbach confirmed that the county has a foreclosure action against the owner for unpaid taxes. He said taxes continue accrue on the property, and the county would like to see the matter resolved and the property returned to a tax paying status.

Reichenbach said the law prevents the county from simply going on the property and cleaning it up. As it stands, he said, the property is still the possession of the last owner.

The county does not want to take ownership of the property because it would be liable for any ground contamination from underground fuel storage tanks and whatever else might have seeped into the soil as a result of running an auto repair business.

Reichenbach said the county is seeking a temporary incident of ownership that would allow the county to investigate to see if there is contaminated soil. Reichenbach said he believes the state Department of Environmental Conservation has conducted a Phase I Environmental Survey and located the fuel storage tanks. However, he said, the state doesn’t have the money in its coffers for removing the tanks and, if necessary, cleaning up any contamination.

“The problem is the state does not allow remediation unless the state pays for it, and there is no money for the state to do it,” Reichenbach said.