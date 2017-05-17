Steamboat captain will present

TICONDEROGA – The first lecture of the season is coming from steamboat captain and author William “Bill” Gates at the Ticonderoga Historical Society’s Hancock House.

The talk is Friday, May 19 at 7 p.m. at the Hancock House, 6 Moses Circle, Ticonderoga.

The talk, “Steamboats A’Comin’,” will mark the bicentennial of steamboats on the waterways of the Lake Champlain and Lake George regions, an innovation that opened the area for commerce and tourism in the years that followed.

“Today we associate the steamboats as a relaxing and scenic way to view our lakes,” said Historical Society President William Dolback. “However, the impact of steamboats on local commerce was huge. It was the movement of goods by steamboat that helped create a sophisticated inter-connected transportation system that included stagecoach and railways.”

At one time hundreds of steamboats sailed the waterways, not only bringing goods but also allowing tourists their first glimpse of the scenic wonders of the area, Dolback said.

“This burgeoning tourist industry sustained the many hotels, camps and resorts that soon sprang up throughout the region,” he said.

Captain William Preston (Bill) Gates grew up in Bolton Landing on Lake George. A retired teacher and a veteran Lake George steamboat captain, first serving aboard the Sagamore Hotel’s “Morgan” in 1986, and today aboard the vessels “ Mohican” and “Lac du Saint Sacrement” for the Lake George Steamboat Company.

Gates is the author and publisher of 11 books on the history of the greater Lake George region.

His talk is free to the public.