Steamboats ran Lake Champlain

TICONDEROGA — The Ticonderoga Historical Society is getting $5,000 to create a website and student writing competition to commemorate the 200th anniversary of steamboat operations in the Champlain Valley.

The Corridor of Commerce Grant is from the Champlain Valley National Heritage Partnership.

“With this grant, we will be able to provide an interesting website populated with specific primary source material about steam-boating,” said Historical Society President William Dolback. “We are so grateful to be the recipients of the award, as it will offer students and others a fascinating look at the impact of steamboats on our region’s development as a commercial and tourist destination.”

While the specific website content is under development, Dolback said it will include archival materials that provide students and other viewers with a record of the travels and life of steamboats, along with related vessels and operators that interacted with the steamboats.

“Interactive activities may tell a progressive story of a steamboat family, allow students to build a steamboat, or determine weather-related, mathematical and engineering factors related to steamboat construction, operation, docking, loading and unloading,” he said.

Founded in 1897 and chartered in 1909, the Ticonderoga Historical Society does preservation and interpretation of history through its collections and programs.