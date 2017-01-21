Stec appointed to conference leadership team

ALBANY — Assemblyman Dan Stec (R-Queensbury) has been appointed Vice-Chair of the Program Committee for the Assembly Minority Conference and will serve as the Ranking Member on the Environmental Conservation Committee.

Stec will also sit on the Local Governments, Social Services, Consumer Affairs and Protection and Tourism, Parks, Arts and Sports Development Committees.

“I am extremely humbled to be appointed to a leadership position as well as sitting on several committees for the 2017 Legislative Session,” said Stec. “I have always taken pride in working to improve New York and my district in any way I can. Representing the people of the North Country has been one of the greatest honors of my life, and I am very thankful to be able to work for the conference and the North Country in a leadership role. I would like to thank Leader Kolb for having faith in my abilities and providing me an opportunity to assist the conference in any way I can.”

Assembly Minority Leader Brian M. Kolb (R-Canandaigua) voiced his support for Stec as legislators begin a new term in Albany.

“Dan Stec has been a great asset to the Assembly Minority Conference since being elected in 2012,” Kolb said. “His hard work and determination will be extremely valuable in a leadership role this session, as will his expertise on several important legislative committees. I have the utmost faith in his ability and know he will continue to serve his constituents and New Yorkers with intelligence and integrity.”