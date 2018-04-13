Steeple fund needs more

× Expand Photo by Susan Z. The steeple at the Hague Baptist Church was damaged by a severe storm, and the congregation is fundraising to cover the cost of repairs.

HAGUE | Work to raise funds to repair the bell tower at the Hague Baptist Church isn’t over yet.

Members of the congregation first noticed the erosion of the stone steeple at the 9830 Graphite Mountain Road church last year.

Ticonderoga contractor Ernest LaBarge was hired to make repairs.

The congregation raised $30,000 to pay for preliminary work by LaBarge, but full repairs are estimated at $80,000, so they need to raise $50,000 more.

“We removed part of the steeple for safety purposes and covered (it) to prevent more damage,” church member Maureen Cheribini said. “Now we will start to reconstruct steeple one brick at a time.”

So they’ve restarted their fundraising campaign to get the rest of the money needed.

“We are still in need of donations for our steeple,” said Cheribini. “We just got an anonymous donation if we can match it. This person is willing to match dollar for dollar up to $10,000 from April 15 to May 15. If you can help us to raise this money, please send donations to Hague Baptist Church.”

The church address is P.O. Box 648, Hague, NY 12836.

The congregation hasn’t been able to use the front door or sanctuary of the 1912 stone church since April 2017, when water from a severe rainstorm damaged the steeple.

“Damage has been covered (over), but we are not using the church do to safety issues,” Cheribini said. “We are using the Fellowship Hall for our services.”

The church’s insurance company told them they were not insured for steeple repairs.

The church also has a GoFundMe page at gofundme.com/restore-hague-baptist-church.

Any questions or offers of help should be directed to Cherubini at 518-543-6463.