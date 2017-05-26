Stefanik ‘encouraged’ by CBO report

× Expand Photo by Elizabeth Izzo Constituents delivered a copy of the Congressional Budget Office’s report on the American Health Care Act to Rep. Elise Stefanik’s Plattsburgh office on Thursday, May 25.

PLATTSBURGH — The Congressional Budget Office released their updated score of the American Health Care Act on Wednesday.

The bill to replace the Affordable Care Act would save $119 billion over the next decade.

But as it is currently written, it would also increase the number of uninsured by 23 million — and may raise premiums for the sick and elderly.

The largest savings, according to the report, would come from reductions in outlays for Medicaid and from the replacement of ACA subsidies for non-group health insurance with new tax credits.

PROTESTORS GATHER

Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro) voted to repeal the ACA earlier this month, which passed by a razor-thin margin: 217-213.

A small knot of residents gathered in the rain on Thursday outside of Stefanik’s Plattsburgh office.

The group hand-delivered the CBO report to staffers.

Ray Bazydlo was diagnosed with a rare form of bone cancer and has been "with and without healthcare" since.

"I'm not going to be able to afford my annual colonoscopies," he said.

The cost of the procedure is $8,000.

The Essex resident called the bill “horrendous” and said it was a tax cut for the rich.

Bazydlo said people with pre-existing conditions will lose their health care coverage despite claims otherwise.

"That's something she said over and over she would fight for,” Bazydlo said.

Patients with pre-existing conditions cannot be barred from insurance coverage under the legislation.

But some states, according to the CBO, could apply for waivers that would allow insurance companies to charge higher premiums through high-risk insurance pools.

1199 SEIU United Healthcare Workers East, who organized the gathering, also criticized the possible impact on the healthcare industry, calling the impact on nursing homes and home care agencies “devastating.”

Staffers listened attentively and referred the delegation to a prepared statement from the lawmaker’s spokesman.

Stefanik, read the statement, is “encouraged” that the “CBO has found this legislation will lower taxes, reduce our deficits and lower premiums.”

“Congresswoman Stefanik fought to add language to ensure Members of Congress live by the same rules as everyone else under this legislation,” read the statement. “She also fought to have $15 billion added for maternity care and worked to support our county governments by adding language to reduce the burdensome Medicaid mandate that crushes their budgets."

The bill still requires Senate approval.

Stefanik, said a spokesman, “will continue to work with the Senate to improve this legislation and build a healthcare system that lowers costs, improves quality and increases access for North Country families.”

Protesters also gathered in Glens Falls on Thursday.

TOUGH ROAD TO 50

House leadership defended the CBO report — Speaker Paul Ryan said bringing down the cost of coverage is a “rescue mission” — but reception in the GOP-led Senate was more lukewarm.

“With today's news, the 'Collapse and Replace' of Obamacare may prove to be the most effective path forward,” Sen. Lindsay Graham (R-S.C.) wrote on Twitter.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-T.N.) openly questioned if the bill would even garner enough votes from Republicans.

"I don't know how we get to 50 (votes) at the moment,” McConnell told Reuters. “But that's the goal. And exactly what the composition of that (bill) is I'm not going to speculate about because it serves no purpose.”

U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price questioned the validity of the CBO report.

”The CBO was wrong when they analyzed Obamacare's effect on cost and coverage, and they are wrong again," Price said in a statement.

When the ACA was passed in 2010, the CBO estimated that 21 million people would enroll in the ACA exchanges in 2016.

But the actual number was closer to 10 million, according to Forbes.

CUOMO UNLOADS

Healthcare organizations are generally opposed to the legislation.

So is Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who renewed his criticisms on Thursday.

“Ultra-conservatives in Washington have declared war on New York's health care system,” Cuomo said in a statement.

The bill, which would leave 2.7 million New Yorkers uninsured, would also punch a $6.9 billion hole in the state budget, said the governor, including $2.3 billion through an amendment that would bar the federal government from collecting Medicaid shares from county governments.

A Siena College poll released on Thursday revealed a majority of upstate residents, 67-30 percent, prefer to keep and improve the ACA — not throw it out.

Voters oppose the AHCA 64-28 percent, and just 10 percent would like to see the Senate pass the AHCA as is.

The state also faces an additional loss in Medicaid funding under the proposed federal budget.

That spending plan, if approved, would reduce Medicaid spending by $800 million over the next decade alongside anti-poverty and nutrition assistance programs.

"This district depends more on these programs than anywhere in the state," said Bazydlo.

IN WASHINGTON

Stefanik, who has been critical of President Trump’s proposed spending plan, was in Washington, D.C. this week and supported a number of bills, including measures to curb human trafficking and clear backlogs at the Veteran’s Administration.

The lawmaker also co-sponsored legislation to convert abandoned buildings into housing for homeless veterans, and secured grant funding for SUNY Adirondack, SUNY Plattsburgh and Adirondack Community College.

And last week, Stefanik penned a letter to U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt expressing concerns over the recent dismissal of several members of the EPA’s Board of Scientific Counselors.

“It’s critical that the EPA continues to use the highest quality research when making policy decisions, and the recent dismissal of these Members of the Board of Scientific Counselors is very concerning,” Stefanik wrote. “As the proud Representative of the Adirondacks, we rely on the important work being done by the EPA to protect our nation’s ecological treasures, and I urge Administrator Pruitt to maintain the highest scientific standards at this important agency.”

— Elizabeth Izzo contributed reporting from Plattsburgh