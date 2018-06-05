‘No one is above the law,' says Stefanik on Trump

× Expand File photo Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro) disagrees with President Trump's assertion that he can pardon himself.

WASHINGTON, D.C. | President Donald Trump asserted Monday that he has the right to pardon himself.

"As has been stated by numerous legal scholars, I have the absolute right to PARDON myself, but why would I do that when I have done nothing wrong?” Trump wrote on Twitter. “In the meantime, the never ending Witch Hunt, led by 13 very Angry and Conflicted Democrats (& others) continues into the mid-terms!"

The statement set off a fresh round of shockwaves as special counsel Robert Mueller continues to probe Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro) believes “no one is above the law in the United States of America.”

“Congresswoman Stefanik disagrees with the president's assertion that he can pardon himself,” said Tom Flanagin, a spokesman for the lawmaker.

“Congresswoman Stefanik continues to be an outspoken supporter of the Mueller investigation and believes it would be a serious mistake for the president to fire Mueller,” Flanagin said. “It is important to let the Mueller investigation proceed so we can get to the apolitical truth of Russian meddling in our 2016 election.”

Flanagin declined to elaborate on what Congress should do in the event of a presidential self-pardon, and what actions Stefanik would specifically support.

'UNTHINKABLE'

The president’s assertions follow a letter to sent to Mueller by Trump’s Russia legal defense team contending the president “cannot illegally obstruct” any aspect of the investigation because the Constitution empowers him to, 'if he wished, terminate the inquiry, or even exercise his power to pardon,'"reported the New York Times.

No president has yet pardoned himself, CNN reported, noting a memo from the Justice Department's Office of Legal Counsel written days before President Richard Nixon resigned in 1974 says the president cannot pardon himself because "no one may be a judge in his own case."

Trump’s comments generated immediate outcry from Democrats and Senate Republicans, but the GOP-led House has been largely silent.

House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) told CNN he doesn't think Trump should grant himself a pardon.

Rudolph Giuliani, who is representing Trump in the Russian investigation, told NBC's "Meet the Press” a self-pardon would "unthinkable" and "would lead to probably an immediate impeachment."