‘No one is above the law,' says Stefanik on Trump

File photo
Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro) disagrees with President Trump's assertion that he can pardon himself.
WASHINGTON, D.C. | President Donald Trump asserted Monday that he has the right to pardon himself.
"As has been stated by numerous legal scholars, I have the absolute right to PARDON myself, but why would I do that when I have done nothing wrong?” Trump wrote on Twitter. “In the meantime, the never ending Witch Hunt, led by 13 very Angry and Conflicted Democrats (& others) continues into the mid-terms!"
The statement set off a fresh round of shockwaves as special counsel Robert Mueller continues to probe Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election.
Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro) believes “no one is above the law in the United States of America.”
“Congresswoman Stefanik disagrees with the president's assertion that he can pardon himself,” said Tom Flanagin, a spokesman for the lawmaker.
“Congresswoman Stefanik continues to be an outspoken supporter of the Mueller investigation and believes it would be a serious mistake for the president to fire Mueller,” Flanagin said. “It is important to let the Mueller investigation proceed so we can get to the apolitical truth of Russian meddling in our 2016 election.”
Flanagin declined to elaborate on what Congress should do in the event of a presidential self-pardon, and what actions Stefanik would specifically support.
'UNTHINKABLE'
The president’s assertions follow a letter to sent to Mueller by Trump’s Russia legal defense team contending the president “cannot illegally obstruct” any aspect of the investigation because the Constitution empowers him to, 'if he wished, terminate the inquiry, or even exercise his power to pardon,'"reported the New York Times.
No president has yet pardoned himself, CNN reported, noting a memo from the Justice Department's Office of Legal Counsel written days before President Richard Nixon resigned in 1974 says the president cannot pardon himself because "no one may be a judge in his own case."
Trump’s comments generated immediate outcry from Democrats and Senate Republicans, but the GOP-led House has been largely silent.
House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) told CNN he doesn't think Trump should grant himself a pardon.
Rudolph Giuliani, who is representing Trump in the Russian investigation, told NBC's "Meet the Press” a self-pardon would "unthinkable" and "would lead to probably an immediate impeachment."
INTELLIGENCE UPDATE
Stefanik, who sits on the House Intelligence Committee, has acknowledged Russians interfered with the election.
But the lawmaker also supported Republican efforts to end the committee’s probe early, declaring no evidence of collusion despite Democratic protests that key evidence hadn’t been obtained and that the investigation had been politicized.
The committee’s 150-page draft report stopped short of determining if Russian President Vladimir Putin favored Trump in particular.
Stefanik said she agreed with Rep. Trey Gowdy that Russia was specifically trying to hurt Democrat Hillary Clinton’s campaign.
The lawmaker said in March she supported releasing the committee’s findings ahead of the November midterm elections, citing the importance of giving the public “the information we have obtained to this point in order to protect our nation against further Russian attempts to influence our elections.”
The final report was released on March 22.
A one-page draft report released beforehand revealed a pattern of Russian cyberattacks on U.S. political institutions in 2015-16, the use of social media by Russians to sow discord and a pattern of Russian attacks on U.S. allies, a measure the lawmaker noted earlier this spring following a trip to Eastern Europe.
The report also criticized the Obama administration for a "lackluster" pre-election response to Russian actions.
Stefanik has called protecting the nation’s election system a top concern. Since the conclusion of the probe, the lawmaker has co-sponsored numerous pieces of legislation to combat meddling, including measures to strengthen federal cybersecurity, support intelligence gathering and enhance NATO military operations in the Baltics.
DEMOCRATS OBJECT
Democrats were sharply critical of the decision to end the investigation, with Rep. Adam B. Schiff (D-California), the committee’s ranking Democrat, called it a “tragic milestone” that has left the investigation incomplete.
Republicans, he said, instead focused on counter-investigations designed to attack the credibility of the FBI, Department of Justice and other stakeholders.
Stefanik also supported a controversial decision to release a memo alleging the FBI abused the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act when it compiled a research dossier on Trump and Russia.
Critics derided the measure as one designed to delegitimize surveillance efforts, but Stefanik defended the measure as one of transparency.