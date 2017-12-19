Stefanik a ‘no’ on tax reform

File photo
Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro) has announced she will vote against the final version of the tax reform bill.
ELIZABETHTOWN | Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro) is a “no” on the tax reform bill.
“I will be voting no on the final legislation and will continue to work hard to ensure that hard working families and small businesses have their priorities represented in Congress,” Stefanik said Monday in a statement.
The lawmaker chalked up her opposition to a lack of protection for the state and local tax deduction known as SALT, the same reason she voted against the House version of the bill in November.
House Republicans released their final bill last week, and a vote is scheduled for Tuesday.
The bill largely finds middle ground with the versions previously passed by the House and Senate.
The $1.5 trillion tax plan, the first overhaul in 30 years, provides deep tax cuts for businesses and corporations, temporary lower marginal tax rates for middle-class taxpayers and expansion of child tax credits.
SALT deductions would be capped at $10,000 annually, and the deduction for interest on mortgage debt for recent homebuyers will be reduced from $1 million to $750,000.
ALBANY TO BLAME
Stefanik outlined her concerns last week in a letter to a bicameral committee, and endorsed a plan she said would address several problem areas in addition to SALT, including provisions to lower the corporate and pass-through rates, retaining the medical expense and student loan interest deduction and “substantially reducing” the impact of tax reform on the deficit.
Much of those provisions have been restored in the final bill.
The letter also underscored concerns that the House and Senate plans would negatively impact states like New York that send more revenue to the federal government than they receive.
That number is some $48 billion, according to the governor’s office.
But Stefanik also said the state shares some of the blame for the high property tax burden.
“Due to Albany’s failed leadership and inability to rein in spending, New York is one of the highest taxed states in the country, and families here rely on this important deduction to make ends meet,” Stefanik said. “Failure to maintain SALT could lead to more families leaving our region.”
Gov. Andrew Cuomo fired back on Monday when asked about her statement by a Times Union reporter.
“Her problem are the facts,” he said in a conference call with reporters. “If she has a problem with spending, she can’t be looking to the state budget, which has had the lowest increases in recorded budget history.”
SALT repeal would hurt the state’s job growth and put New York at a “structural disadvantage” when competing with other states for jobs and businesses, Cuomo has said.
Some 725,000 homeowners in the state pay more than $10,000, according to materials provided by his office, and capping the deduction would increase their property tax bills by an average of $2,750.
The Empire Center, a fiscally conservative think tank, said last week repealing SALT would increase the net tax price for the state’s highest earners.
As a result, the value of higher-priced, higher-taxed homes in New York City-area suburbs would be depressed.
“This impact will occur regardless of how the tax plan affects individual homeowners,” wrote Policy Director E.J. McMahon. “The enactment of an optional property tax deduction capped at $10,000, as proposed in the Senate bill, also will do little to offset the likely reduction in values, because the impact of cap will vary considerably among taxpayers based on family size, the age of the primary filer and the type of income reported.”
Cuomo said if the bill went through, he’d propose making the state’s shared service panels, which were introduced earlier this year, mandatory and would tie them to some $125 million in state aid.
And passage would mean property taxes in the state would effectively rise.
“It will effectively raise the state’s income tax 20 percent, and effectively raise property tax 20 percent defending on the individual’s bracket,” he said.
Later, he added, “Our state code is in many places linked to the federal code. So when they change the federal code, it automatically changes the state code.”
But he didn’t specify precisely how taxes would rise in the Empire State.
Cuomo called for Stefanik to work with local government officials to reduce property taxes.
“She should look in her own backyard,” Cuomo said. “Tell her to get our $48 billion back.”
Five members of the state’s Republican delegation have announced their plans to vote against the bill.
A Monmouth University poll released Monday revealed voters nationwide disapproved of the plan 47 to 26 percent.
When informed by a reporter of the poll, the governor said even the GOP members who voted against the bill wouldn’t escape an eventual reckoning at the voting booth.
“I don’t think these individual votes are going to give people a pass,” he said. “I think there’s going to be a real political comeuppance.”
The governor appeared to admit passage was inevitable.
But, he said, Democrats should utilize all means possible to block the effort — even if it means shutting down the government.
“To lay down in the halls of Congress and refuse to move would be justified,” he said.
If signed into law, the IRS said taxpayers could begin seeing less money withheld from their paychecks “as early as February,” according to the Associated Press.