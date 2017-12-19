Stefanik a ‘no’ on tax reform

× Expand File photo Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro) has announced she will vote against the final version of the tax reform bill.

ELIZABETHTOWN | Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro) is a “no” on the tax reform bill.

“I will be voting no on the final legislation and will continue to work hard to ensure that hard working families and small businesses have their priorities represented in Congress,” Stefanik said Monday in a statement.

The lawmaker chalked up her opposition to a lack of protection for the state and local tax deduction known as SALT, the same reason she voted against the House version of the bill in November.

House Republicans released their final bill last week, and a vote is scheduled for Tuesday.

The bill largely finds middle ground with the versions previously passed by the House and Senate.

The $1.5 trillion tax plan, the first overhaul in 30 years, provides deep tax cuts for businesses and corporations, temporary lower marginal tax rates for middle-class taxpayers and expansion of child tax credits.

SALT deductions would be capped at $10,000 annually, and the deduction for interest on mortgage debt for recent homebuyers will be reduced from $1 million to $750,000.

ALBANY TO BLAME

Stefanik outlined her concerns last week in a letter to a bicameral committee, and endorsed a plan she said would address several problem areas in addition to SALT, including provisions to lower the corporate and pass-through rates, retaining the medical expense and student loan interest deduction and “substantially reducing” the impact of tax reform on the deficit.

Much of those provisions have been restored in the final bill.

The letter also underscored concerns that the House and Senate plans would negatively impact states like New York that send more revenue to the federal government than they receive.

That number is some $48 billion, according to the governor’s office.

But Stefanik also said the state shares some of the blame for the high property tax burden.

“Due to Albany’s failed leadership and inability to rein in spending, New York is one of the highest taxed states in the country, and families here rely on this important deduction to make ends meet,” Stefanik said. “Failure to maintain SALT could lead to more families leaving our region.”