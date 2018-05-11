Stefanik among GOP lawmakers attempting to force immigration vote

× Expand File photo Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro) is among the House Republicans attempting to force a vote on four immigration and border security bills.

WASHINGTON, D.C. | Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro) has broken with her party on immigration by joining 18 fellow Republican lawmakers in signing a discharge petition.

The lawmaker hopes use of the legislative “queen-of-the-hill” technique would force votes on four border security and immigration bills, including a solution for the 800,000 young immigrants known as Dreamers whose fate hangs in the balance following President Trump's termination of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program last September.

Afterwards, lawmakers would have to choose between a number of proposals.

"It’s a procedural mechanism that could force a vote on a number of different solutions,” Stefanik told The Sun in a phone interview.

The bills have been stuck in committee and Stefanik indicated she was frustrated at what she referred to as a “logjam.”

“I think it’s Congress’s role to action on immigration reform,” she said.

The lawmaker acknowledged the nation’s immigration system was broken in a session with reporters in Plattsburgh last week, calling for "functional" visa programs and “having the right balance when it comes to border security and economic commerce."

Stefanik also said Congress must craft solutions for the H-2A work visa program, citing the concerns of local farmers in her sweeping, rural district.

“They’re facing a labor crisis, both for the year and the season,” she said.

Some 100 Dreamers live in New York’s 21st Congressional District.

Stefanik was joined on Wednesday by several Republicans who represent border districts, including Reps. Jeff Denham (R-Calif.), Carlos Curbelo (R-Fla.), Will Hurd (R-Texas) and David Valadao (R-Calif.).

Two members of New York’s Republican delegation, Reps. Chris Collins and John Faso, have also signed onto the effort.

The discharge petition requires 218 signatures, and Democrats would also need to sign on for the effort to be successful.