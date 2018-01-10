Stefanik announces legislative package to combat opiate scourge

× Expand Photo provided Rep. Elise Stefanik is co-sponsoring a series of bills designed to combat the nationwide opiate epidemic as part of a bipartisan task force.

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Rep. Elise Stefanik has co-sponsored a series of bills designed to combat the entrenched opiate epidemic.

The bills rolled out on Wednesday as part of a bipartisan heroin task force include legislation that would allocate more funding to hire specialists at veterans treatment courts, end a ban on Medicaid reimbursement for drug treatment for incarcerated addicts, crack down on “doctor shopping” for pain medications and expand access to medication-assisted treatment for pregnant and postpartum women.

The package also includes a bill that would require practitioners applying for DEA licenses to prescribe controlled substances to certify they will only prescribe in keeping with current best practice guidelines.

Stefanik was among the lawmakers who held a press conference in Washington, D.C. to announce the measures.

“Like my colleagues here today, I’ve seen firsthand the devastating effects that the heroin and opioid epidemic has had in my district,” said Stefanik in a statement. “This crisis is devastating families across our communities.”

Heroin-related deaths have quadrupled in the past 15 years, the lawmaker said.

In the North Country, the scourge has taxed emergency rooms, law enforcement agencies and families grappling with the epidemic.

“I would like to say it’s getting better but it’s not,” Essex County Sheriff’s Office Major David Reynolds told The Sun last week. “There’s too much demand.”

Locally, there have been 72 confirmed accidental overdose cases in Clinton, Essex, Franklin and St. Lawrence counties since 2010, according to the New York State Police.

President Donald Trump ordered the Department of Health and Human Services to declare the opioid crisis a public health emergency last October.

Doing so paved the way for the federal government to redirect resources and allocate more grant funds to address many of the items included in the legislative package.

The order will last 90 days and can be renewed every 90 days.

But the president stopped short of declaring the issue a national emergency, a measure that would have accelerated the disbursement of federal funds to address the mounting crisis.

Stefanik agrees with the president’s designation.

The lawmaker “welcomes any new efforts and resources to help our community combat this problem," a spokesman told The Sun.